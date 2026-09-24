Sneakers

First Look: Air Jordan 7 'Playoffs' for 2027

The OG colorway returns for the first time since 2012.

Air Jordan 7 Playoff 2027
Air Jordan 7 'Playoff' releasing in 2027. Via @zSneakerHeadz

Another OG Air Jordan colorway is coming back in 2027. This time it’s 1992’s Air Jordan 7 “Playoffs.”

According to popular leaker account @zSneakerHeadz, the colorway, which was originally worn during Michael Jordan’s second championship season, will return on February 20. That date coincides with NBA All-Star Weekend 2027.

In the leaked images seen here, the sneaker features a build that’s true to the original, with its trademark nubuck upper, Huarache-style bootie, and is offset by the shades of red and purple that later earned it its “Raptors” nickname.

The “Playoff” Air Jordan 7 has returned in retro form a number of times over the years, including versions with all-black uppers in 2002 and most recently in 2012.

Despite the leaked images, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the Air Jordan 7 “Playoff” is returning in 2027 at the time of writing.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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