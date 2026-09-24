According to popular leaker account @zSneakerHeadz , the colorway, which was originally worn during Michael Jordan’s second championship season, will return on February 20. That date coincides with NBA All-Star Weekend 2027.

In the leaked images seen here, the sneaker features a build that’s true to the original, with its trademark nubuck upper, Huarache-style bootie, and is offset by the shades of red and purple that later earned it its “Raptors” nickname.

The “Playoff” Air Jordan 7 has returned in retro form a number of times over the years, including versions with all-black uppers in 2002 and most recently in 2012.

Despite the leaked images, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm that the Air Jordan 7 “Playoff” is returning in 2027 at the time of writing.