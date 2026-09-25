Woody Harrelson Says He Has ‘Definite Confirmation’ His Dad and Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Hooked Up

Woody Harrelson is now claiming he has “definite confirmation” that his father and Matthew McConaughey’s mother hooked up back in the day.

During their joint appearance on the New Heights Show, Harrelson revisited a story that he has told before about McConaughey’s mother Kay, who was a few drinks deep, suggesting she knew the actor’s father.

“She says, ‘I knew your father…,” Harrelson said. “Now, that’s only four words, right? But, think about this, that ellipses is more than three dots. It’s like five dots.”

“We had six-year-olds there that they even knew that that innuendo meant they shagged,” McConaughey added.

“I’ve got definite confirmation that they were, you know, bumpin’ uglies,” Harrelson chimed in, much to McConaughey’s surprise.