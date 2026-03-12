Rick Ross on T-Shirt Image of 50 Cent’s Mother: ‘I Thought It Was His Uncle or His Dad’

Rick Ross has poked his head into T.I. and King Harris’ feud with 50 Cent, saying he thought an image of Fif's mom was "his uncle or his dad."
Last month, Harris took to his Instagram to promote his 50 diss track, “Say Less,” where he was seen wearing a T-shirt bearing what’s believed to be an image of Fif’s late mother.
Rozay commented on the post, writing, “Need dat T in 3x lil bro.”
TMZ Live recently followed up to ask Ross about his support for King in that moment.
“I saw the shirt, and I thought the shirt was dope, and I asked for a 3X. [King] told me he got me,” the MMG head explained. “I thought it was [50’s] uncle or his dad.”
Harris first posted the assumed photo of 50 Cent’s mom on his Instagram Story in late February.
“This yo mama or pops? @50Cent,” King wrote. In no time, the 21-year-old was wearing the T-shirt with the photo.
King’s approach seems to be an eye for an eye. In February, he jumped into his father’s beef with Fif after the Queens native started taking shots at King’s mother, Tiny.
King has now fired off another diss track aimed at 50, called “Droptop,” which also includes a reference to his late mother.
“You was made from fifty cents ‘cause your mama gave it cheap,” King raps. “I been smoking on Ms. Jackson since the n***a posted my mother.”
Ross and 50 have also been beefing for years, with their conflict dating back to the late aughts. After complimenting Ross, Fif asked him to keep his distance from Fat Joe, with whom 50 was beefing with at the time.
Tensions escalated as the rappers traded shots on diss tracks, and they have continued to take jabs at each other over the years.