Rick Ross on T-Shirt Image of 50 Cent’s Mother: ‘I Thought It Was His Uncle or His Dad’

Rick Ross has poked his head into T.I. and King Harris’ feud with 50 Cent, saying he thought an image of Fif's mom was "his uncle or his dad."

Last month, Harris took to his Instagram to promote his 50 diss track, “Say Less,” where he was seen wearing a T-shirt bearing what’s believed to be an image of Fif’s late mother.

Rozay commented on the post, writing, “Need dat T in 3x lil bro.”

TMZ Live recently followed up to ask Ross about his support for King in that moment.

“I saw the shirt, and I thought the shirt was dope, and I asked for a 3X. [King] told me he got me,” the MMG head explained. “I thought it was [50’s] uncle or his dad.”