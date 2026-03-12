Music

Papoose Revisits 50 Cent Feud With Diss Track "Agent Provocateur"

Days after his brief diss track, set to "Many Men," Papoose has come out firing once again.

T.I. out, Papoose in.

After Tip said he was “done” with diss tracks directed at 50, Pap has picked up where he left off with “Agent Provocateur.” The Brooklyn rapper shared the visuals on Instagram earlier today (March 11) with the caption, “Been shitted on this hating ass ‘Chump’ I was just waiting for the fight to be over.”

Much like T.I., “Agent Provocateur” comes days after Papoose unleashed a brief diss track, set to Fif’s “Many Men.”

The TV and entertainment mogul seemingly responded on Instagram by declining to engage with Papoose, even though he was not mentioned by name.

The feud between Papoose and 50 Cent has been simmering since January when the two exchanged AI-generated videos about each other.

Papoose is not the only one who still wants smoke with 50. Maino also continued to apply pressure on Fif by dropping another diss track “Bleed Like Us” earlier today.

Earlier this year, the two NY rappers exchanged AI-assisted videos aimed at one another. Fif clowned Papoose for putting hands on a TikTok comedian, while Papoose questioned why Fif got into a feud with the 'Let's Rap About It' podcast.


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