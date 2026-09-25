Manchester City Found Guilty on 114 Charges, Erling Haaland Relegation Jokes Ensue

City continued posting celebratory updates about Haaland and Rayan Cherki despite the news, prompting "Admin read the room" replies as the club awaited possible sanctions.

With punishment still undecided, fans joked that Erling Haaland could score "68 goals in the Championship," while unconfirmed reports linked him with a 2027 Barcelona move.

Manchester City reportedly plan to appeal after an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 of 115 alleged Premier League financial-rule breaches.

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Friday (September 25), The Athletic reported that an independent commission upheld all but one of the charges against the club. The other 19 Premier League clubs were informed that a decision had been reached following a meeting Thursday (September 24), according to reports. No punishment has yet been determined, and Man City are expected to appeal. That uncertainty, however, didn't stop fans from jumping straight to one of the most extreme possibilities — that City could get relegated from the Premier League and join the Championship division. "Haaland scoring 68 goals in the Championship," one X user joked, as social media filled with reactions imagining what the superstar striker could do against second-tier competition.

The uncertainty around City has also fueled speculation about Haaland's future. Transfer insider Indy Kaila reported that sources in Barcelona believe a potential move for the striker in 2027 is now "ON" following the verdict. Kaila also claimed Julian Alvarez's potential return to City is now "OFF." Neither club nor Haaland has confirmed the report.

Around an hour after news of the reported verdict emerged, Manchester City's official X account posted about the team's "flying start to the season," alongside a clip celebrating Rayan Cherki's form, and another recognizing Haaland's five goals in four appearances and Player of the Month honor. "Admin read the room," one person responded. Another wrote: "You are a bunch of cheating rats 🐀 That’s what you are! A bunch of cheating rats."

The charges against Manchester City date back to February 2023 and cover alleged violations stretching across several seasons. Among the accusations were failures to provide accurate financial information, issues involving player and manager remuneration, alleged breaches of profitability and sustainability rules and failures to cooperate with the Premier League's investigation. The club have consistently denied any wrongdoing.