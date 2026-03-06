T.I’s Son Domani Attacks 50 Cent on “PU$Y” Diss Track, Brings Up Daphne Joy Accusing 50 of Rape

The track sees Domani attack 50 Cent and bring up that the Get Rich or Die Tryin' artist was accused of rape and physical abuse by his ex and mother of his child, Daphne Joy. The cover art for the track appears to feature one of Daphne Joy’s posts in which she accused her ex of assaulting her and failing to be there for their son.

T.I.’s son Domani has released a new track entitled “PU$Y,” which takes aim at 50 Cent amid the rapper’s escalating beef with T.I., his wife Tiny Harris , and the rest of their family.

“I smell pussy / How bout you come here and try to push me,” he raps on the track, which can be heard above. “That sugar water got you, now you turn sweet I smell pussy / N***a yeah I read you like a book read / Come bring your act to school, quit playing hooky / Right now I smell pussy / You a pussy / You beat the weak, okay you wanna cookie / My n***a you a pussy / Yeah yo eatin' duck, well let me cook, B / I burn you like he tried to burn your own seed.”

“Bring back the vest, when you was at your best,” he continues. “Not that it would matter, fuck your chest / ‘Cause why I'm at your neck for talkin' out it / Yeah let's talk about it, don't get quiet now / The quiet kid done fuckin' dialed in / Don't throw the towel now, y'all chime in / He need an audience so give it to him.”

He also refers to 50 as “a cornball,” and suggested that he’s “crashing out” by responding to T.I., Tiny, King, and Domani by dissing them in the theme tune to the new Power spin-off, Power: Origins.

Closer to the end of the track, he specifically namedrops Daphne Joy, the mother of his child, who was later associated with Diddy. She previously accused him of rape and abuse, something that 50 Cent denied. She also denied that she was employed as a sex worker for Diddy.

“I guess that deal just wasn’t sweet enough surprisingly you sell your ass for anything then try and talk about Daphne,” he raps. “Cough for your momma get up Curtis don’t look for your grandma / I’ll fix your trauma come on and prove to me you’re really something.”

In one of Joy’s posts detailing the allegations, she called out 50 Cent for cracking jokes after she was named in a lawsuit. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of physically abusing me,” she wrote in a post that has since been deleted. “You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family.”