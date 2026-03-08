Music

King Harris Says He's 'Smoking On' 50 Cent's Mom in New Diss Track

The move comes as tensions between T.I.’s son and 50 Cent continue to escalate through diss tracks and social media posts.

King Harris with curly hair and a peace sign, and 50 Cent, smiling and wearing a cap and chain.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage), (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

The ongoing feud between King Harris and 50 Cent appears to have taken another provocative turn, this time involving cannabis packaging that references 50's late mother.

In a video shared on Instagram, Harris (the son of 50’s current main enemy, T.I.) is seen packing multiple eighth-sized bags of CBD into a larger package labeled "Ms. Jackson" while rapping along to his latest diss track "Droptop," where he takes several shots at 50. The label on the bag features an image of 50 Cent's mother, Sabrina Jackson, whose name appears prominently beneath the portrait. Smoking on the “pack” of a dead antagonist is, of course, a now-common way to disrespect someone that originated in the Chicago drill scene.

King’s post quickly circulated online. In the video, Harris is seen preparing the bags while spitting “Droptop.”

"You was made from fifty cents ‘cause your mama gave it cheap,” Harris spits. “I been smoking on Ms. Jackson since the n***a posted my mother."

You can see the video here and listen to the song below.

“Droptop” is the latest development in a simmering back-and-forth between the younger rapper and the veteran hip-hop figure. The tension escalated earlier this week when Harris released a diss track shortly after 50 Cent dropped a new single connected to the next installment of the Power television franchise, where he took shots at T.I.

Harris, 21, shared the song on social media with a caption that mocked 50 Cent's new release and suggested the feud was far from over. Meanwhile, 50 Cent has also taken public shots at Harris' family in recent weeks while promoting new music and projects.

Related Stories

Rick Ross in a blue tracksuit and sunglasses on stage; 50 Cent in a Hornets jersey and cap, holding a microphone.
Music

Rick Ross Asks for T-Shirt of 50 Cent’s Late Mom in 3XL, Shows King Harris Support Amid T.I. Beef

Rozay, of course, has had his own issues with Fif in the past.

Trace William Cowen203 days ago
(L-R) Domani, T.I. and 50 Cent.
Music

T.I.'s Son Domani Addresses 50 Cent’s Dead Mother on New Diss Track, 'Ms. Jackson'

In the latest diss track from the Harris family, Fif's late mother is asked if she's proud of who the G-Unit head honcho became.

Will Lavin203 days ago
T.I. and 50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Focuses on Career Achievements and Business Wins Instead of T.I. Feud: 'I'll Take These L's'

Fif highlighted his TV achievements following his highly publicized back-and-forth with T.I. and King Harris.

Joshua Espinoza203 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App