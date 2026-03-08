King Harris Says He's 'Smoking On' 50 Cent's Mom in New Diss Track

The ongoing feud between King Harris and 50 Cent appears to have taken another provocative turn, this time involving cannabis packaging that references 50's late mother.

In a video shared on Instagram, Harris (the son of 50’s current main enemy, T.I.) is seen packing multiple eighth-sized bags of CBD into a larger package labeled "Ms. Jackson" while rapping along to his latest diss track "Droptop," where he takes several shots at 50. The label on the bag features an image of 50 Cent's mother, Sabrina Jackson, whose name appears prominently beneath the portrait. Smoking on the “pack” of a dead antagonist is, of course, a now-common way to disrespect someone that originated in the Chicago drill scene.

King’s post quickly circulated online. In the video, Harris is seen preparing the bags while spitting “Droptop.”

"You was made from fifty cents ‘cause your mama gave it cheap,” Harris spits. “I been smoking on Ms. Jackson since the n***a posted my mother."

You can see the video here and listen to the song below.