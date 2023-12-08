50 Cent Shares Clip of Comedian Eddie Griffin Roasting Diddy Over Assault Allegations

50 Cent is not slowing down when it comes to trolling his longtime rival Diddy.
In a post on Instagram page, alongside an image of Diddy hanging out with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Fif shared a clip of comedian Eddie Griffin addressing the allegations of sexual misconduct against Diddy by at least four women. "Diddy did it," Griffin said, as seen in the clip below. "He did it. Did he do it? Yeah, he did it. Take that, take that, take that. That n***a on his way to jail."
During the stand-up set, Griffin suggested several people in the industry have been waiting for the day Diddy faced potential jail time. "Suge Knight been waiting on it," he continued. "You getting tired of your celly dancing in your videos? All up in cell block C, dancing and shit, come on over to Death Row, baby."
The joke is a reference to when Suge Knight famously dissed Diddy at the 1995 Source Awards. "Any artist out there that want to be an artist and stay a star, and don’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing… come to Death Row!" Knight said in a diss to Diddy and his Bad Boy imprint. At the time, Diddy often faced criticism for putting himself in his artist's videos and all over their music, including ad-libs.
Ever since Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and sex trafficking among other extremely serious forms of abuse, 50 Cent has reignited his feud with the Bad Boy founder. When Cassie and Diddy settled the lawsuit just a day after it was filed, Fif wrote, "He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water and here they come in 5,4,3,2,1 every woman he put his hand on."
He's since shared plenty of memes, criticism for Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, and an old video of Diddy patting Jay-Z's butt during a performance. Following the allegations against Diddy, he stepped down as the chairman of Revolt, which Fif has offered to buy. More recently, he said he's working on a documentary about Diddy, with the proceeds to go to victims of sexual assault.