50 Cent Trolls Former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre, Says He’s Making ‘Surviving P Diddy’ Docuseries

50 Cent won't let up on Diddy.
On Wednesday, news surfaced that former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre was accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting and grooming a former assistant. According to the lawsuit, "Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault."
Also named in the documents as co-defendants are Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises, who are accused of gender-motivated violence and negligence.
Although a Bad Boy Records representative responded to the claims, saying that Pierre and the former employee aren't current staff members, 50 has jumped into the situation with more trolling.
In an Instagram post, the Queens native proposed to make a docuseries titled Surviving P. Diddy or Diddy, Do It Or Not, á la Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly.
The post is 50's latest jab towards Diddy, as he also targeted the Bad Boy Records founder in other recent Instagram posts, including a meme of Diddy and his former girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. Last Thursday, the aforementioned singer and model filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging rape, abuse and years of grooming. The following day, Diddy and Cassie settled the lawsuit, although the 54-year-old's lawyer, Ben Brafman, stated that the settlement wasn't an "admission of wrongdoing."
"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said, per The New York Times. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."