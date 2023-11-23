50 Cent Trolls Former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre, Says He’s Making ‘Surviving P Diddy’ Docuseries

50 Cent won't let up on Diddy.

On Wednesday, news surfaced that former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre was accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting and grooming a former assistant. According to the lawsuit, "Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault."

Also named in the documents as co-defendants are Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises, who are accused of gender-motivated violence and negligence.

Although a Bad Boy Records representative responded to the claims, saying that Pierre and the former employee aren't current staff members, 50 has jumped into the situation with more trolling.

In an Instagram post, the Queens native proposed to make a docuseries titled Surviving P. Diddy or Diddy, Do It Or Not, á la Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly.