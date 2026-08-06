Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Letter

Angelina Jolie's older brother, James Haven, has publicly come out as gay during a Substack livestream while joined by his ex-wife, Romi Imbelli.

The 53-year-old, who’s the son of actor Jon Voight and late actor-producer Marcheline Bertrand, appeared in a livestream on Imbelli’s Substack on Thursday (August 6), just months after their divorce was finalized. According to People, the ex-spouses married in 2024 and confirmed their annulment in March. Before their marriage, Haven and Imbelli were friends for over two decades.

Haven opened by sharing that he was entering a “new chapter” to free himself from “childhood trauma.”

"I'm gay," Haven said, according to TMZ, before recalling his childhood. "When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses," Haven continued. "I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic."

"I started wondering if that sparkle was something I had to hide to be accepted by the 'normal' boys around me," Haven wrote. "Like so many gay kids, I learned to question parts of myself long before I learned to celebrate them."