50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Old Video of Him Patting Jay-Z’s Butt During Performance

50 Cent has more smoke for Diddy after digging through his video archives.

After months of trolling Diddy—first with accusations of being involved in 2Pac's murder, and more recently, over the Bad Boy Records founder facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape—50 went to Instagram with another joke.

The "21 Questions" rapper posted footage from Screamfest '07, his joint tour with T.I., and in the clip, we see Diddy and Jay-Z performing alongside the tour headliners. Just as Hov begins his 2003 song "Encore," Diddy is seen smacking Hov's backside several times.

"20 machine guns, only get 10 months, Diddy in the Back, pattin on n****s butts," 50 Cent wrote in the caption, referencing T.I.'s 2007 arrest on gun charges. "Nah I ain't wit it, I ain't never been wit it. Barz LOL."