50 Cent Offers to Buy Revolt After Diddy Temporarily Steps Down as Chairman

Diddy has announced he will temporarily resign as Chairman at Revolt amid all his legal issues.
Sources close to the situation told TMZ that the 54-year-old decided last week to step down as network chairman for the time being. According to TMZ, Diddy’s mission behind his move is to ensure the accusations in his private life don’t mess up what Revolt has in store for the future.
Revolt’s CEO and Chief Brand Officer Detavio Samuels and Deon Graham have been running the show, and their efforts have been successful. Diddy is not involved with the network’s day-to-day business, and there’s no word on when he plans on returning to his position as chairman.
One person interested in taking the network off Diddy’s hands is 50 Cent. The Queens rap legend took to Twitter hours after Diddy made his announcement to throw his name in the mix to purchase Revolt.
“👀I’ll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 tweeted. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳I’m serious call my phone 📱 • gunitbrands.com.”
Diddy’s temporary departure from Revolt comes after he quickly settled a lawsuit with Cassie that accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking. Since then, the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with two additional lawsuits.
Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera back in 1991 when she was in college. Another woman, going by Jane Doe, alleged Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and her friends in either 1990 or 1991.
"The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him,” a representative for Diddy stated. “He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit."
The rep continued, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations."