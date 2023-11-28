50 Cent Offers to Buy Revolt After Diddy Temporarily Steps Down as Chairman

Diddy’s temporary departure from Revolt comes after he quickly settled a lawsuit with Cassie that accused him of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking. Since then, the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with two additional lawsuits.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy sexually assaulted her on camera back in 1991 when she was in college. Another woman, going by Jane Doe, alleged Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall raped her and her friends in either 1990 or 1991.

"The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him,” a representative for Diddy stated. “He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit."

The rep continued, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations."