50 Cent Brings Up Rick Ross’ “U.O.E.N.O.” Lyrics Amid Diddy Lawsuits: 'You Gotta Just Do the Right Thing'

In the song in question, as fans are well aware, Ross raps:

"Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it

I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain't even know it"

Upon the verse's initial release, Ross was widely criticized for what many argued was an example of the artist glorifying date rape. Ross, who at one point was the subject of a petition calling for "responsibility from the broadcast and recording industry" in connection with the lyrics, spoke out in response to the criticism on multiple occasions in interviews and on social media.

"I don't condone rape," he wrote in a tweet in April 2013. "Apologies for the lyric interpreted as rape." In a more detailed statement issued that same month, Ross elaborated further.

"Before I am an artist, I am a father, a son, and a brother to some of the most cherished women in the world,” Ross said at the time. “So for me to suggest in any way that harm and violation be brought to a woman is one of my biggest mistakes and regrets.”

As is well-documented, 50 has longstanding issues with Ross and Diddy both. Amid the ongoing coverage of lawsuits against the latter, 50 has continued to mock Diddy on social media.

As reported earlier this week, the latest lawsuit against Diddy alleged that he and two other individuals, including Harve Pierre, had trafficked and raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. In a statement, Diddy denied the allegations against him, saying that he “will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”