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Dame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'

'The Breakfast Club' host reported that a trustee investigating Dash's bankruptcy filed documents asking to sell his life rights.

Damon Dash attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Dame Dash isn’t pleased that his bankruptcy proceedings are being reported on by The Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa.

In a post shared on social media, Dash said that he was made aware of Lorosa’s latest post detailing his bankruptcy case during a meeting.

“They said they won’t let me go bankrupt; they don’t believe it,” he shared, while posing in front of a car in a garage. “No one reported that. … But what The Breakfast Club did report was when I asked my daughter for some money, and now you’re reporting whatever bullshit is going with bankruptcy… I just feel like y’all make it too obvious. Why don’t you ever talk about any of the good stuff? Are you guys trying to line me up? Are you guys trying to amplify a narrative?”

He suggested that there’s rarely any reporting going on with anything good that happens in his life, and said that ups and downs are just part of business.

“I'll deal with what I gotta deal with as part of the game,” he continued. “Bad people are always gonna try to make good people look like they're not doing bad. People are always going to try to make good people look like they're not doing the right thing, but why are you the voice of everything bad… Loren, you're a Black woman; why would you want to amplify bad stuff for Black people but not amplify anything good for this Black man? … It's like a case study on stupidity or alleged devil worship, I don't know. Either way, I'm hustling.”

Lorosa recently shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which she detailed how a trustee investigating his bankruptcy case filed court documents seeking permission to sell his life rights. The sale would include his voice, image, likeness, and biography, allowing any potential purchasers the legal right to portray his life story. In the last filing made by the trustee, the validity of his bankruptcy filing was called into question, suggesting there were doubts that he’s actually bankrupt.

The trustee also added that they believe Dame Dash has substantial archival material, including over 100 hours of video content spanning between 1990 and 2025, and an in-development documentary about the history of Roc-A-Fella.

Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy last year, and the trustee believes that there’s enough public interest in him as a celebrity to secure a sale of his life rights that could help contribute to solving his financial burden.

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