Dame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'

Dame Dash isn’t pleased that his bankruptcy proceedings are being reported on by The Breakfast Club host Loren Lorosa.

In a post shared on social media, Dash said that he was made aware of Lorosa’s latest post detailing his bankruptcy case during a meeting.

“They said they won’t let me go bankrupt; they don’t believe it,” he shared, while posing in front of a car in a garage. “No one reported that. … But what The Breakfast Club did report was when I asked my daughter for some money, and now you’re reporting whatever bullshit is going with bankruptcy… I just feel like y’all make it too obvious. Why don’t you ever talk about any of the good stuff? Are you guys trying to line me up? Are you guys trying to amplify a narrative?”

He suggested that there’s rarely any reporting going on with anything good that happens in his life, and said that ups and downs are just part of business.

“I'll deal with what I gotta deal with as part of the game,” he continued. “Bad people are always gonna try to make good people look like they're not doing bad. People are always going to try to make good people look like they're not doing the right thing, but why are you the voice of everything bad… Loren, you're a Black woman; why would you want to amplify bad stuff for Black people but not amplify anything good for this Black man? … It's like a case study on stupidity or alleged devil worship, I don't know. Either way, I'm hustling.”