50 Cent Throws Shade at Diddy for Settling Cassie Abuse Lawsuit: 'Damn He Paid That Money Quick'

It’s not clear why Fifty retracted his statement considering he reacted to the news of the lawsuit earlier this week via his social media accounts, writing, “Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking 👀 CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.”

Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Diddy in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday, accusing him of being a “vicious, cruel, and controlling man” who subjected her to years of abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy supplied the singer with drugs, made her carry his firearm, forced her into a fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle, and physically assaulted her multiple times annually.

The 37-year-old singer claimed in the suit that some of the attacks were witnessed by members of Diddy’s staff, who helped conceal his abusive behavior. In 2018, Ventura alleged that Diddy raped her, leading her to cut ties with him.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” said Ventura in a statement.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” said Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman in a statement provided to Complex. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat. Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

On Friday, it was announced that both parties reached an agreement to settle the case, however, the details of the settlement were not disclosed.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Diddy said in a statement to Complex.