Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
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On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen
For the biggest match in football, Spotify is handing over the iconic Barça jersey to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand—complete with a concert, merch drop, and a next-level cultural takeover.Brighid Tully
The Spotify and Hulu series excels by being well-researched and ready to move audiences into the deeper questions of exploitation made invisible in rap.Clarissa Brooks
They say home is where the heart is, but sometimes it’s also where the playlist sounds best. Here’s a collection of songs for every moment of your day.Jordan Rose