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SHAKIRA - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Music

Shakira Becomes First Latin Woman to Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Shakira crossed 100 million monthly Spotify listeners, joining fellow Latin artist Bad Bunny in the accomplishment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Spotify app icon with a green disco ball theme on a vibrant green background.
Music

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Spotify of Turning 'Blind Eye' to Bots Faking Drake Streams

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, which was filed by a rapper who claimed the platform ignored the issue of streaming fraud.

Joe Price23 days ago
(L-R) Spotify and Universal Music Group logos.
Music

Spotify and UMG Solidify Licensing Deal for Fans to Reimagine Songs With AI

The move comes as a surprise to many as Spotify made huge efforts last year to get rid of "slop" AI-generated music and "spammy" tracks from its platform.

Jaelani Turner-Williams55 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is
Music

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Sees Featured Artists Get Massive Streaming Boost

‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti,’ and ‘Maid of Honour’ arrived simultaneously on May 15, totalling 43 songs across rap, R&B, and dance music.

Mark Elibert61 days ago
Drake.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Trilogy Shatters Global Streaming Records: Here Are the Numbers

'Iceman' has claimed the top spot on charts in 78 countries, while 'Maid of Honour' and 'Habibti' have seen phenomenal streaming numbers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams61 days ago
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Drake
Music

Lawsuit Accusing Spotify of Boosting Drake Streams Dismissed in Court

The case was dismissed with prejudice.

Trey Alston76 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen84 days ago
Bad Bunny
Music

Bad Bunny Took Over Tokyo. Now Watch It on Spotify

The 42-minute film captures his full performance for Spotify’s Billions Club Live Series, along with exclusive interviews.

Antonio Johri96 days ago
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Signs Record Deal With Create Music Group

The deal comes ahead of her new single ‘Girlfriend,’ featuring Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
A person with red-tipped dreadlocks and sunglasses, wearing a gray suit and cap, holds an award and points while speaking on stage.
Pop Culture

Leon Thomas Sees 1,600% Spotify Spike Following Award Wins

Leon Thomas isn't just a songwriter anymore; he’s the apex predator of modern R&B.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance110 days ago
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Black and white image of BTS members posing together in stylish outfits.
Music

BTS' New Album 'ARIRANG' Breaks Spotify Records Immediately After Release

The global superstar's new album is now the most-streamed K-pop album in the platform's history.

Alex Ocho115 days ago
Nas and Raekwon
Music

Nas Shares ‘Original’ Version of Raekwon Collaboration “The Omerta”

The previously unheard version of Raekwon’s track includes a verse long rumored to contain shots at Jim Jones.

Jose Martinez126 days ago
Stage setup with large "RapCaviar" logos on screens, neon lights, and a DJ booth. The backdrop reads "NEW YORK" repeatedly.
Music

Spotify’s RapCaviar ‘Hip-Hop Needs New Leaders’ Billboards Spark Debate (UPDATE)

The campaign fueled debate over whether a new generation can match hip-hop’s current icons.

Mark Elibert142 days ago
Bad Bunny Peforming
Music

Bad Bunny to Perform at Spotify’s Billions Club Live Concert Series in Tokyo

Benito is going to Japan to perform as a part of a Spotify’s Billions Club Live series on March 7th.

Antonio Johri149 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Laughs Off Idea He Only Has 'One Good Album' After 'Curtis' Milestone

The G-Unit head honcho's third studio album has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Joe Price153 days ago
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Apple store with a large logo on glass facade, reflecting surrounding buildings.
Music

Yes, iTunes Is Still a Big Deal to Record Labels in the Streaming Era

Apple Music and Spotify may reign supreme in terms of sheer numbers, but iTunes and other downloads-focused platforms still have a place of their own.

Trace William Cowen163 days ago
A person in a hoodie works on a laptop surrounded by multiple screens displaying code, suggesting hacking or cybersecurity activities.
Music

Major Record Labels Sue Pirate Group That Scraped Millions of Songs on Spotify

Anna's Archive, a group that claimed to have retrieved millions of songs from Spotify, is being sued by Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group.

Alex Ocho177 days ago

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