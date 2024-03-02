Cardi B Promises Album Drop This Year, Teases New Music: 'If I Do a Song, I'ma Just F***ing Drop It'

Cardi B isn't holding back in 2024.

After the release of her new track "Like What (Freestyle)" on Friday, the Bronx rapper went on Instagram Live to reveal she's been sitting on music, showing fans computer files of the tracks she's had ready since last year.

"Look at how long I had this fucking record for," Cardi B began the clip. "January 27, twenty-twenty-fucking-three. I was working on this shit at 5 a.m., you know I'm a night owl. I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say... If I do a song, I'ma just fucking drop it."

Before hitting play on "Like What (Freestyle)," the Grammy-winner shared that her long-awaited sophomore album is arriving sooner than expected.

"Well, I got no choice, 'cause I'm dropping my album this year, so... Stay tuned for the announcement, but don't play with me! Don't play with me! Look how I sound on it. 'Cause I know I got a thick accent," she joked.