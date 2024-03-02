Cardi B Promises Album Drop This Year, Teases New Music: 'If I Do a Song, I'ma Just F***ing Drop It'

Cardi B isn't holding back in 2024.
After the release of her new track "Like What (Freestyle)" on Friday, the Bronx rapper went on Instagram Live to reveal she's been sitting on music, showing fans computer files of the tracks she's had ready since last year.
"Look at how long I had this fucking record for," Cardi B began the clip. "January 27, twenty-twenty-fucking-three. I was working on this shit at 5 a.m., you know I'm a night owl. I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say... If I do a song, I'ma just fucking drop it."
Before hitting play on "Like What (Freestyle)," the Grammy-winner shared that her long-awaited sophomore album is arriving sooner than expected.
"Well, I got no choice, 'cause I'm dropping my album this year, so... Stay tuned for the announcement, but don't play with me! Don't play with me! Look how I sound on it. 'Cause I know I got a thick accent," she joked.
Before her new track dropped, Cardi danced on IG Live to the 2010 Shakira song "Rabiosa," teasing a collaboration between the two artists titled "Puntería" that debuts March 22.
In addition to receiving praise from fans, the release of "Like What (Freestyle)" was trailed by some light discourse, as some noticed that the song's music video was directed by Offset, who Cardi separated from last year.
The song samples the Timbaland-produced,1999 Missy Elliott classic "She's a Bitch," also sampled by Ski Mask the Slump God ("Catch Me Outside") and BIA "(I'm That Bitch)."
Ski made a post on X about Cardi's new song, which some took as shade, but the rapper quickly shot down those claims.
Check out Cardi's new video for "Like What (Freestyle)" below.