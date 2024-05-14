Cardi B Says She’s No Longer Dropping a New Album This Year After Tense Exchange With Fans: 'I Don’t Care’

Well, maybe Cardi B’s new album isn’t coming out this year after all.

It’s been six years since Cardi released her 2018 blockbuster debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which featured hit singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Cardi has released a number of standalone singles since then, including monster hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 and most recently dropped buzz singles like “Enough (Miami),” which was originally believed to be part of her long-awaited sophomore effort.

Despite assuring on Complex’s 360 With Speedy that her new album would finally arrive this year, it seems as though the 31-year-old rapper is backpedaling on her promise based on a recent interaction with fans on X.

A fan named Ty shared a tweet on Tuesday poking fun at Cardi’s past promises of her oft-delayed album, writing, “‘I’m so excited to put out new music.’ ‘I can’t wait to drop my album.’ ‘Wait until I drop this song.’ ‘Album coming soon.’”