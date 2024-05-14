Cardi B Says She’s No Longer Dropping a New Album This Year After Tense Exchange With Fans: 'I Don’t Care’

Well, maybe Cardi B’s new album isn’t coming out this year after all.
It’s been six years since Cardi released her 2018 blockbuster debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which featured hit singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.
Cardi has released a number of standalone singles since then, including monster hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 and most recently dropped buzz singles like “Enough (Miami),” which was originally believed to be part of her long-awaited sophomore effort.
Despite assuring on Complex’s 360 With Speedy that her new album would finally arrive this year, it seems as though the 31-year-old rapper is backpedaling on her promise based on a recent interaction with fans on X.
A fan named Ty shared a tweet on Tuesday poking fun at Cardi’s past promises of her oft-delayed album, writing, “‘I’m so excited to put out new music.’ ‘I can’t wait to drop my album.’ ‘Wait until I drop this song.’ ‘Album coming soon.’”
“No it's just annoying this means a lot to me and it's always a complain and crying wit this pussy ass fanbase,” Cardi replied in a now-deleted tweet.
“See, your problem is that you want to create a cult, and I'm just too real for that,” Ty wrote back.
“No the problem is that you was even complaining when I was dropping music as well always got some shit to say wit your 3 neck rolls,” Cardi countered.
“That's my thing like okay I get it talk your shit but this is a big accomplishment for me and of course here comes Bardigang complaining like Deum I can't celebrate shit !” she added, referring to joining Spotify’s Billions Club, which is reserved for artists whose songs have crossed over a billion streams on the platform.
A back and forth ensued between Cardi and the fan, who suggested that she can’t handle an “honest opinion.”
“Girl shut up you not here for nobody but to boost your ego cause in real life you overlooked,” Cardi responded. “Who you here for? For me? You the same bitch that complains for every single thing I do EACH THING So you can't be here for me but your own ego. You can't gaslight me.”
“It's time for her to pull back from social media platforms. Her engagement w/ fans is unappreciated,” wrote another fan named Pink. “Transparency backfires because of her fans weirdo entitlement. Cardi doesn't have to interact with them, she chooses to and it's never good enough for them”
“Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass,” said Cardi. “anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”
Another individual claimed that the Invasion of Privacy album is “nowhere near done” and accused the rapper of blaming fans “for her own incompetence.”
“YEUP ITS NOT DONE CAUSE THERE IS NO ALBUM ....Congrats you won a prize for your answer ...here's your prize,” Cardi responded.
Bardi never announced a title nor introduced artwork for the supposed new album she promised to release this year.
“My next announcement will not be like a single type of shit. It will be my album cover,” Cardi told Speedy Morman last month on Complex’s 360 With Speedy at the 38:27 mark. “One single and y’all getting the album.”
She still has seven months left of the year if she decided to change her mind and keep her deadline.