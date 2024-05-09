Cardi B Defends Herself After Saying Her Met Gala Designer Was ‘Asian’ Instead of Using His Name

Cardi B found herself in hot water after she forgot the name of the designer behind her 2024 Met Gala dress.

On Monday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to the event’s red carpet, outfitted in a black tulle gown that required seven people to carry its train. Emma Chamberlain stopped Bardi for a brief Vogue interview and asked about her designer. Cardi hesitated before answering, “They’re Asian and everything.”