It might sound crazy since 2020 has been so hectic, but we're more than half way through the year. This means Nielsen Music released its 2020 mid-year report which evaluates the state of music thus far. Nielsen's stats for this year only further prove that hip-hop is America's biggest and most influential genre.

Out of the top 10 most-streamed/consumed artists in America, seven are rappers with Drake coming in at No. 1. Drizzy is followed by Lil Uzi Vert at No. 3, YoungBoy Never Broke Again at 5, Eminem at 6, Lil Baby at 7, Roddy Ricch at 9, and DaBaby rounded out the list at 10.

Outside of these acts, the rest of the spaces are filled by artists who are either admittedly influenced by hip-hop or close collaborators with rappers. This includes the Weeknd (No. 2), Post Malone (No. 4), and Billie Eilish (No. 8).

This dominance carried over to other findings. The top 10 songs based on digital sales and streams are highlighted by singles like Roddy Ricch's "The Box" (No. 1), Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" (No. 2), Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" (No. 6), as well as DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" (No. 9). Similar to the top 10 artists, other tracks on the list may not be rap songs, but they come from artists who were influenced by hip-hop—like Doja Cat's "Say So" (No. 4).

Roddy Ricch, “The Box” Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good” The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” Doja Cat, “Say So” Tones and I, “Dance Monkey” Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage” Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” Post Malone, “Circles” DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” Arizona Zervas, “Roxanne”

Likewise, the top 10 albums based on total album-equivalent unit consumption are controlled by projects like Lil Baby's My Turn (No. 1), Uzi's Eternal Atake (No. 3), Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (No. 4), and other hip-hip or rap-adjacent projects.