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Pop Culture

IShowSpeed's 'Up'-Inspired 60 Million Subscriber Celebration Ends in Painful Fall

The streamer's balloon-powered stunt ended with a hard fall shortly after he hit the milestone.

IShowSpeed in a red "YouTube FIFA Creator" shirt stands in front of a backdrop with logos, including YouTube and FIFA.
(Photo by Evan Bernstein - FIFA/Getty Images)

IShowSpeed's plan to celebrate a major YouTube milestone turned into a frightening moment after an ambitious stunt ended in pain.

The streamer attempted to attach himself to a chair lifted by several giant helium balloons to celebrate hitting 60 million YouTube subscribers. With approximately 200,000 subscribers away from hitting the goal, Speed and his team promised to attach one balloon per 10,000 subs, eventually replacing them with larger balloons as the goal got closer.

As the stunt began, Speed slowly rose off the ground as people held his legs, eventually switching to being supported by the balloon rig. An emotional Speed began tearing up as he was told he hit the milestone, asking to be released into the air. But before he could fully take off, several of the balloons suddenly burst mid-air, causing the setup to fail and sending him tumbling back to the ground. The streamer was heard taking labored breaths while blood appeared to come from his forehead. The stream then cut to another camera angle of the incident.

Fortunately, the streamer later reassured fans that he escaped without any serious injuries.

In a video posted to his Instagram Story after the fall, Speed appeared alongside emergency personnel and told viewers he was okay while showing a scraped, bloodied finger that he appeared to sustain. “Thank you so much for 60 million,” he said with sweat dripping down his face.

"I'm okay y'all," he wrote over the video.

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