Roddy Ricch

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(R-L) India Love and Roddy Ricch.
Pop Culture

Roddy Ricch's Baby Mother and India Love Get Into Heated Exchange: 'What Do You Need?'

The rapper and Allie Kay share a son, Kadence, who was born in 2020.

tara mahadevan325 days ago
Roddy Ricch performing on stage, wearing a black outfit with colorful patterns and multiple chains, holding a microphone.
Music

Roddy Ricch Accuses YouTuber of Trying to Extort Him for $50,000 Over Return of Grammy Award

Last month, a California YouTuber claimed to have uncovered the rapper's Grammy award in an abandoned storage unit he bought for $280.

Andrew W591 days ago
A person in a sleeveless top and pants stands against a blue background. The text reads "Survivor's Remorse."
Music

Roddy Ricch Reflects on 'Going Through Child Support' and Kicking Codeine on "Survivor’s Remorse"

Shortly after the track's release, Roddy thanked Kelly Clarkson for her "amazing voice."

Trace William Cowen776 days ago
trippie redd cover art
Music

Trippie Redd Recruits Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and More for ‘A Love Letter to You 5’

The latest entry in the 'A Love Letter to You' series also features Skye Morales. Earlier this week, Trippie publicly apologized to Skye for cheating on her.

Trace William Cowen1071 days ago
Roddy Ricch performs during the 2022 Wireless Festival
Music

Roddy Ricch's Alleged Baby Mama Accuses Him of Using Promethazine in Custody Battle

A woman who claims to be the mother of one of Roddy Ricch's children has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, asking the court to give her full custody.

Brad Callas1168 days ago
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Rich Homie Quan and Roddy Ricch
Music

Rich Homie Quan Offers Apology After Alleging Roddy Ricch Got Him Removed From DJ Drama Album

Rich Homie Quan and Roddy Ricch smoothed things over after the former accused the Compton rapper of removing him from a song on DJ Drama's new album.

Brad Callas1198 days ago
Internet Money's new single "I Remember'
Music

Internet Money Enlists Kodak Black and Roddy Ricch for New Single "I Remember"

Days after first teasing its existence, Internet Money join forces with Kodak Black and Roddy Ricch for their first offering of the year, "I Remember."

Brad Callas1210 days ago
Poster for Hulu series RapCaviar presents
Music

Exclusive: Watch the New Trailer for Hulu’s ‘RapCaviar Presents’ f/ Tyler, The Creator, City Girls, and More

Tyler, The Creator and more are featured in the latest look at the upcoming docuseries ‘RapCaviar Presents,’ which hits Hulu later this month.

Trace William Cowen1212 days ago
DaBaby
Music

DaBaby Facing Copyright Lawsuit Over His No. 1 Hit "Rockstar"

A Florida producer is suing DaBaby for allegedly stealing his beat to create the production for his No. 1 Roddy Ricch-featuring hit "Rockstar."

Brad Callas1312 days ago
Rapper Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the "Twelve Carat Toothache" tour
Music

Roddy Ricch and Producer 30 Roc Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement Over "The Box"

Roddy Ricch and 30 Roc, the producer behind his breakout hit “The Box.” are facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement from artist Greg Perry.

Joe Price1317 days ago
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the Atlantic Records logo is displayed
Music

Atlantic Records Addresses Bot Allegations in Connection With Artists Signed to Label

In recent days, some listeners have taken to social media to allege that bots have been used to inflate view counts and boost engagement on videos.

Trace William Cowen1326 days ago
Roddy Ricch
Music

Roddy Ricch Posts Receipts Proving He Earned $500,000 for Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch has confirmed that he earns $500,000 per festival performance after fans questioned his claim during a recent interview with Joe Budden

Brad Callas1327 days ago
roddy ricch lil durk music video
Music

Roddy Ricch Shares Video for "Twin" f/ Lil Durk, Links With Funk Flex for Freestyle

Following the release of his new project 'Feed Tha Streets 3,' Compton rapper Roddy Ricch has teamed up with Chicago’s Lil Durk for the “Twin” music video.

Joe Price1333 days ago
Roddy Ricch 'Feed Tha Streets 3'
Music

Stream Roddy Ricch's 'Feed tha Streets III' Project f/ Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign

'FTS3' marks Roddy's first full-length release since 'Live Life Fast.' The project includes the previously released “Twin" and "Keep Breathing."

Joshua Espinoza1337 days ago
The cover art for Roddy Ricch's new project 'Feed Tha Streets 3'
Music

Roddy Ricch Shares "Twin" f/ Lil Durk, Reveals 'Feed tha Streets 3' Tracklist

Ahead of the arrival of his new 'Feed tha Streets 3' project later this week, Roddy Ricch has detailed the tracklist and shared "Twin" featuring Lil Durk.

Joe Price1340 days ago
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