The Kid Mero Clowns Rick Ross for Calling Drake 'Washed' After Low Initial Sales for 'Set in Stone'

Hot 97 host The Kid Mero ridiculed Rick Ross for flopping with his latest album, Set In Stone, and he brought the rapper’s beef with Drake into the equation.

Speaking on Friday’s (July 31) episode of Mornings With Mero, the comedian-turned-radio-show-host voiced his thoughts about Ross and his album in a lengthy discussion.

I think when people go to you for a certain thing, give them what they want,” Ross said around the 33-minute mark of the video below. “I’m not sure what we go to for Rick Ross.”

Mero continued, claiming that Ross was supposed to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert, but didn't.

“Maybe you would have sold a couple hundred more albums [if you performed there],” he said. “Maybe you were busy eating pears.”