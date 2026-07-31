The Kid Mero Clowns Rick Ross for Calling Drake 'Washed' After Low Initial Sales for 'Set in Stone'

Hot 97 host The Kid Mero ridiculed Rick Ross for flopping with his latest album, Set In Stone, and he brought the rapper’s beef with Drake into the equation.
Speaking on Friday’s (July 31) episode of Mornings With Mero, the comedian-turned-radio-show-host voiced his thoughts about Ross and his album in a lengthy discussion.
I think when people go to you for a certain thing, give them what they want,” Ross said around the 33-minute mark of the video below. “I’m not sure what we go to for Rick Ross.”
Mero continued, claiming that Ross was supposed to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert, but didn't.
“Maybe you would have sold a couple hundred more albums [if you performed there],” he said. “Maybe you were busy eating pears.”
After joking that Ross’ beard was “made out of Legos,” the radio host brought up Rozay’s beef with Drake.
“You thought Drake was washed, bro, and you could have benefited from the Iceman this go around, pal,” he said, addressing the rapper. He continued, poking fun at Ross’ weight: “You could also benefit from a GLP-1.”
Mero's takedown referenced the fact that Ross had publicly written off Drake's Iceman as a flop, only to watch his own album, Set in Stone, debut at around No. 45 on the Billboard 200 with approximately 17,000 equivalent units — the worst first-week performance of his career by a significant margin.
The target of the roast had been vocal. After Iceman dropped, Ross took to Instagram Stories to call Drake "washed," declaring the album a commercial disaster and predicting Drake would "retire next month."
"Come on guys, stop. Let's all leave little mans alone now, man," Ross said. "He did it, he dropped three mid projects. Hey man, it was fun while it lasted. You're washed."
The numbers told a different story. Iceman spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the longest-running chart-topper of 2026 at that point.
Iceman also contained a direct jab at Ross. On "Make Them Pay," Drake rapped: "Dog, I was aidin' Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed."
Set in Stone is out now.