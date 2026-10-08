Jalen Brunson and Keke Palmer Lead Ebony’s 2026 Power 100 Honorees

The wider class spans music, sports, art, and community leadership, with Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, Alicia Keys, Common, and Victor Wembanyama among the honorees ahead of the Nov. 9 gala.

Palmer joins Gina Prince-Bythewood and Questlove among the Entertainment Powerhouses, while Brunson shares the sports honor with Knicks teammates Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges.

Keke Palmer and New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson lead Ebony’s 2026 Power 100, which celebrates Black figures shaping culture and controlling their narratives.

She has also been selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2027 class and recently fronted Panera’s playful “Refreshingly Loyal” campaign. Palmer’s staying power has been a recurring topic in her recent interviews. On Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday’s Tea Time podcast, she reflected on the entertainers who made room for the generation behind them—including Raven, whose Disney Channel success helped change what was possible for young Black actors on television. “Remember those that came before you,” Palmer said. “People get so caught up in this clout thing. It doesn’t mean anything.” She added that lasting influence is not always measured by visibility. “Impact does not always include people looking at you,” Palmer said. That perspective fits squarely with this year’s Power 100 theme, “The Stories We Shape.” Ebony said the 2026 class recognizes figures taking ownership of their narratives while expanding representation, driving business, and moving culture across entertainment, sports, media, activism, science, and technology.

“For generations, Ebony has been where Black excellence is named, documented, and celebrated, and the Power 100 carries that responsibility forward,” Ebony CEO Eden Bridgeman said. “This year’s honorees are shaping culture in real time, from the stage and the screen to the boardroom, the lab and the neighborhoods they serve.” Brunson’s place on the list comes after his emergence as the face of the Knicks’ resurgence. Rather than recognizing him alone, Ebony honored the group effort by including Hart, Towns, Anunoby, and Bridges alongside him. The Knicks share the sports category with Osaka, WNBA Players Association president Nneka Ogwumike, broadcaster and former WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, and Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor. The rest of the class is just as loaded. Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gamma co-founder Larry Jackson, and HarbourView Equity Partners founder Sherrese Clarke were named Music Innovators. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz appear among the Artists in Residence, while Victor Wembanyama leads the Generation Next selections. Common and Vic Mensa were honored as Community Crusaders.