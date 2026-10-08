Karl-Anthony Towns Sounds Off on Knicks Contract Talks: 'I Just Won a Championship'

New York wants to avoid the NBA’s second salary-cap apron, but Towns remains under contract at $57 million this season and holds a $61.1 million player option for 2027–28.

The Knicks reportedly offered Towns about $200 million over four years, well below the more than $276 million he can receive, while he says he wants a deal that preserves the roster and values him.

Karl-Anthony Towns said a Knicks extension “don’t look good,” arguing that helping New York win its first NBA championship in 53 years should prove his value.

Karl-Anthony Towns helped bring an NBA championship back to New York for the first time in 53 years. Now, the six-time All-Star is wondering what else he needs to do to get the Knicks to pay him what he believes he's worth. With the Knicks preparing for their first preseason game on Monday, October 5, Towns made it clear that contract extension talks aren't going particularly well. "It don't look good," Towns told reporters when asked whether he expects to reach an agreement before the regular season begins.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks recently offered Towns a four-year extension worth approximately $200 million. The problem? Towns is eligible for a deal exceeding $276 million over the same period, leaving a substantial gap between what New York has proposed and what the center could potentially command. And Towns isn't exactly hiding his frustration. When asked whether helping the Knicks win their first championship since 1973 should strengthen his case for a new deal, Towns didn't sugarcoat his response. "No sh*t, Sherlock," he said. "I just won a championship. You'd think it was pretty easy. Unless you guys [reporters] think I have something else to prove." Towns averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during New York's championship run, which ended with a five-game NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs. His contributions helped deliver the franchise's long-awaited title after he arrived from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024.

But keeping a championship roster together comes with financial complications. Knicks owner James Dolan has indicated that the organization won't cross the NBA's second salary-cap apron, a spending threshold that carries significant restrictions on roster construction. New York has already made one difficult decision: letting longtime center Mitchell Robinson leave for the Boston Celtics on a three-year, $47.4 million contract. Towns understands the financial reality. What he doesn't understand is why the Knicks haven't found a proposal that satisfies both sides. "Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me," he explained. "None of those things have come close to happening."

Towns is set to earn $57 million this season and holds a $61.1 million player option for 2027-28, meaning he could become a free agent next summer if he declines that option.