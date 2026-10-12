With 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-scoring men’s international player in football history—even besting his eternal rival Lionel Messi.
For more than two decades, CR7 has built that record with long-range strikes, towering headers, outrageous finishes and signature free kicks, creating some of the most memorable moments in Portugal’s history. His celebrations have become just as iconic, from the “Siuuu” to his signature goal poses.
But his spot on the Portugal National Team has been tenuous since their loss in the Round of 16 to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.
The 41-year-old striker announced he was exiting the team after not playing in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in late September. Ronaldo then released a lengthy statement where he apologized to fans and teammates but also accused coach Jorge Jesus of “breaking his word” in regards to playing time. In response, the Portuguese Football Federation has provisionally suspended Ronaldo from the team and opened an investigation into his actions.
Ronaldo had previously announced that 2026-27 will likely be his final season on the pitch but there is a possibility he has already played his final match for his home country. With that in mind, here are Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 Best Goals for the Portugal National Team.
2/6/13 vs. Ecuador
Date: February 6, 2013
Tournament: International Friendly
Portugal responded to an early Ecuador goal when Ronaldo brought the match level with a well-worked finish. Fábio Coentrão found him with a clever backheeled pass, allowing Ronaldo to receive the ball inside the box before moving past his marker and finishing with his right foot. The goal showcased the understanding between two Portugal and Real Madrid teammates during the peak of their time together in Spain. Portugal eventually lost 3-2, but Ronaldo’s equalizer was one of the match’s standout moments.
6/4/05 vs. Slovakia
Date: June 4, 2005
Tournament: World Cup Qualifying
Ronaldo’s free kick against Slovakia came early in his international career, when he was still establishing himself as one of Portugal’s most important young players. The strike demonstrated the power and technique that would eventually make him one of the sport’s most recognizable free-kick takers. Coming before his biggest international achievements, the goal is particularly interesting in retrospect because it captures Ronaldo developing the style and confidence that would define his career.
7/6/16 vs. Wales
Date: July 6, 2016
Tournament: UEFA Euro 2016 Semifinal
Ronaldo broke the deadlock against Wales in the Euro 2016 semifinal with a towering header from Raphaël Guerreiro’s cross. He rose above the Welsh defense and directed the ball into the net with enough power to beat goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. The goal came at a crucial point in a tense semifinal and gave Portugal the momentum it needed. Ronaldo then helped create Nani’s goal three minutes later, sending Portugal into the European Championship final, which they would ultimately win.
11/15/24 vs. Poland
Date: November 15, 2024
Tournament: 2024 UEFA Nations League
At 39 years old, Ronaldo added another spectacular goal to his international catalogue against Poland. With Portugal already leading comfortably, Vitinha’s delivery into the penalty area allowed Ronaldo to adjust his body and execute an overhead kick that flew into the net. The goal came late in a 5-1 victory and was remarkable not only because of the technique involved, but because Ronaldo was still capable of producing such an athletic finish at that stage of his career.
8/31/17 vs. Faroe Islands
Date: August 31, 2017
Tournament: 2018 World Cup Qualifying
Ronaldo opened the scoring against the Faroe Islands just three minutes into Portugal’s World Cup qualifier, attacking the ball and finishing with an acrobatic effort inside the penalty area. The goal immediately put Portugal in control, and Ronaldo went on to complete a hat trick as his team won 5-1. While the opposition made it a less consequential match than some of the others on this list, the finish demonstrated the athleticism and anticipation that had made Ronaldo such a prolific scorer around the goal.
6/13/15 vs. Armenia
Date: June 13, 2015
Tournament: UEFA Euro 2016 Qualifying
Ronaldo scored all three of Portugal’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Armenia, including two strikes from outside the penalty area. His goals came at important moments as Portugal recovered from conceding an early opener, while the team eventually had to finish the match with 10 men. The performance showed how much of Portugal’s attacking responsibility rested on Ronaldo, who could influence a match through his movement, finishing and ability to shoot from distance.
10/13/04 vs. Russia
Date: October 13, 2004
Tournament: 2006 FIFA World Cup Qualifying
Ronaldo was only 19 when Portugal hosted Russia in a World Cup qualifier and produced one of the earliest memorable goals of his international career. He scored twice during Portugal’s 7-1 victory, including a powerful long-range effort that showcased his confidence and ability to strike the ball from distance. At that point, Ronaldo was still establishing himself at the international level, making the performance an interesting snapshot of the player before he developed into one of football’s most prolific scorers.
6/5/19 vs. Switzerland
Date: June 5, 2019
Tournament: 2019 UEFA Nations League
Ronaldo completed his hat trick against Switzerland with a goal that showcased his ability to create something from almost nothing. With the semifinal tied late in the second half, he received the ball on the left side, used a series of quick touches to create space from his defender and curled a shot into the far corner. The goal gave Portugal a 3-1 victory and sent them into the Nations League final.
6/22/16 vs. Hungary
Date: June 22, 2016
Tournament: UEFA Euro 2016
With Portugal needing a result to advance from the group stage, Ronaldo produced one of the most memorable finishes of Euro 2016. João Mário’s cross found Ronaldo inside the box, and instead of turning toward goal, he improvised with a backheel flick that sent the ball past Gábor Király. The technique and awareness required to pull off the finish made it stand out immediately. Ronaldo scored again later in the match as Portugal drew Hungary 3-3 and advanced to the knockout stage.
6/15/18 vs. Spain
Date: June 15, 2018
Tournament: 2018 FIFA World Cup
Ronaldo had already scored twice against Spain when Portugal found itself trailing 3-2 with the clock winding down. He stepped up to a free kick from outside the box and curled the ball over the wall and into the top corner, leaving arguably the best goalkeeper in the world at the time, David de Gea, with no chance. The goal completed his hat trick and secured a 3-3 draw in one of the most entertaining games of the 2018 World Cup. It remains one of the defining moments of Ronaldo’s international career.