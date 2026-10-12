With 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-scoring men’s international player in football history—even besting his eternal rival Lionel Messi.

For more than two decades, CR7 has built that record with long-range strikes, towering headers, outrageous finishes and signature free kicks, creating some of the most memorable moments in Portugal’s history. His celebrations have become just as iconic, from the “Siuuu” to his signature goal poses.

But his spot on the Portugal National Team has been tenuous since their loss in the Round of 16 to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

The 41-year-old striker announced he was exiting the team after not playing in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in late September. Ronaldo then released a lengthy statement where he apologized to fans and teammates but also accused coach Jorge Jesus of “breaking his word” in regards to playing time. In response, the Portuguese Football Federation has provisionally suspended Ronaldo from the team and opened an investigation into his actions.

Ronaldo had previously announced that 2026-27 will likely be his final season on the pitch but there is a possibility he has already played his final match for his home country. With that in mind, here are Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 Best Goals for the Portugal National Team.