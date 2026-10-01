Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Decision to Exit Portugal Squad Camp

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he will “tell all the Portuguese the truth” — eventually — in a statement announcing his sudden departure from his country’s national team camp.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday (Sep. 30), Cristiano said he reached his decision after a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.

“In time, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself,” the statement reads.

His departure comes after he never came off the bench in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway on Sunday. According to ESPN, the announcement was preceded by Portugal head coach Jorgue Jesus stating he had no plans on playing Cristiano in the national team’s next match against Denmark on Thursday.

Ali Rampling and Guillermo Rai of The Athletic reported that a “crisis” meeting involving Cristiano, Jesus, and Proenca took place before the announcement. Ronaldo seemingly confirmed the meeting in his statement.