Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese soccer player whose career-defining moments include multiple Ballon d'Or wins and record-breaking goal tallies that have shaped modern football. His relentless work ethic and iconic goal celebrations have made him a global sports figure transcending the game. Off the field, Ronaldo channels his competitive spirit into the CR7 brand, known for its minimalist logo and specialized lines in apparel, footwear, and fitness gear. Fans connect with CR7 products as extensions of his disciplined training regime, making the brand a symbol of elite athleticism and personal ambition.

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K-pop star Minho making a heart gesture, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo clapping in a red jersey.
Pop Culture

SHINee’s Minho Pens Cristiano Ronaldo Tribute After Portugal’s World Cup Exit: ‘Goodbye, My Hyung’

The SHINee singer acknowledged the complicated history between Ronaldo and South Korean fans while thanking the Portuguese legend for inspiring him throughout his childhood following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports

Moroccan Girl Recreates Her 'Poor Ronaldo' Video After Portugal World Cup Loss

“The Portugal airport is that way,” she said. “And where’s Ronaldo? He’s crying in his car."

Trey Alston10 days ago
IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly SC and Internacional CF Miami.
Pop Culture

Watch IShowSpeed’s Emotional Response to Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World Cup Elimination

IShowSpeed broke down on his YouTube stream following Portugal's defeat in what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup match.

Jose Martinez11 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey, smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Doing Drake's 'Where She At?' Gesture Days After They Linked Up

Drake's recent run-in with the Portuguese soccer team captain clearly had an impact.

Joe Price11 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey on the soccer field, wearing a captain's armband, looking focused.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 FIFA World Cup Will Be His Last

Cristiano Ronaldo said the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final tournament, bringing one of the most decorated international careers in soccer history closer to its end as Portugal continues its knockout-stage run.

Mark Elibert12 days ago
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(L-R) Drake and Christiano Ronaldo.
Music

Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The Portuguese soccer player thanked Drake for hosting him and the rest of the team in "his" country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Christiano Ronalado.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His 'Siuuu' Celebration Was Born in the USA

The Portugal star said the now-iconic gesture came naturally after he scored a goal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
iShowSpeed
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Reiterates Four-Year-Old World Cup Final Prediction: 'Ain't Nobody Believe Me'

The streamer resurfaced lyrics from his 2022 World Cup song predicting a Portugal-Argentina final, and with both teams now on opposite sides of the knockout bracket, the dream matchup remains possible.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
(L-R) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé.
Sports

World Cup 2026: Here's How Many Goals Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé, and Other Stars Have So Far

Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland are tied with 7 goals throughout the tournament, while Kane has 5, with Ronaldo behind him with 3.

Mark Elibert21 days ago
The FIFAe World Cup Rocket League trophy is displayed during FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League: Day 2 on December 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Pop Culture

Prime Video's 'Level Up' Season 2 Takes Fans Inside the Esports World Cup Ahead of Paris 2026

Behind every trophy, celebrity cameo and multimillion-dollar payday is a seven-week grind that 'Level Up' captures from the inside.

Maggie Ekberg22 days ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo's New Nike Cleats Are Limited to 2,026 Pairs

Here's how to buy Ronaldo's 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11 cleats.

Victor Deng22 days ago
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk sitting together in suits, smiling at an event.
Sports

Ronaldo Says 'Next Question' When Asked About Messi After Historic World Cup Performance

The Portuguese star scored twice against Uzbekistan to become the first player to find the net at six different World Cups, then coolly sidestepped questions about his longtime rival.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Nike Mercurial Superfly RGN
Sneakers

How to Buy Cristiano Ronaldo's Gold Nike Mercurial SuperFly RGN Cleats

Ronaldo's Mercurial Superfly RGN cleats are available this week.

Victor Deng24 days ago
iShowSpeed wearing a Cash App jersey and gloves smiles on a sports field. The stadium is visible in the background.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Breaks Down in Tears as Ronaldo Finally Scores at 2026 World Cup

The streamer has been a fixture at World Cup matches across the U.S. this summer, and Ronaldo's goals against Uzbekistan sent him over the edge.

Mark Elibert24 days ago

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