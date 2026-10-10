Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Says Father Refused to ‘Sugarcoat’ the Music Industry

Christian Combs says his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, gave him early game on how to navigate the music industry before establishing his rap career.
The 28-year-old rapper known as King Combs discussed the Bad Boy Records founder on the Thursday (Oct. 8) episode of Reginae Carter’s Heir Time. The 56-year-old is currently incarcerated after two violations of the Mann Act at Fort Dix in New Jersey for 50 months, but his release date has been changed multiple times.
Combs, who released the Kanye West-produced EP, Never Stop, last year, said that while Diddy “felt good” about his musical pursuits, he “didn’t sugarcoat it.”
“Even back then, he told me, ‘You’re doing this. I'm not doing it. I'm not about to be in the studio with you calling favors. You’ve got to want to do it yourself.’” said Combs, who Diddy shared with late model Kim Porter.
The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper added that his father encouraged him to listen to “classic” rap albums from former Bad Boy artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase, along with Nas, Snoop Dogg and others.
In new crime book Bad Boy For Life by Rolling Stone reporter Cheyenne Roundtree, it was suggested that Combs has been acting as a stand-in or proxy for his father until his potential 2028 release. The rapper wrote an emotional letter to a judge ahead of his father’s sentencing last October and has repeatedly said “Free Diddy” in media appearances. Diddy has seven other children, one who’s adopted, among several women.