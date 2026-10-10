Music

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Says Father Refused to ‘Sugarcoat’ the Music Industry

The Bad Boy Records founder prepped his youngest son on the harsh realities of the music industry.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: King Combs and Diddy perform onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Christian Combs says his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, gave him early game on how to navigate the music industry before establishing his rap career.

The 28-year-old rapper known as King Combs discussed the Bad Boy Records founder on the Thursday (Oct. 8) episode of Reginae Carter’s Heir Time. The 56-year-old is currently incarcerated after two violations of the Mann Act at Fort Dix in New Jersey for 50 months, but his release date has been changed multiple times.

Combs, who released the Kanye West-produced EP, Never Stop, last year, said that while Diddy “felt good” about his musical pursuits, he “didn’t sugarcoat it.”

“Even back then, he told me, ‘You’re doing this. I'm not doing it. I'm not about to be in the studio with you calling favors. You’ve got to want to do it yourself.’” said Combs, who Diddy shared with late model Kim Porter.

The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” rapper added that his father encouraged him to listen to “classic” rap albums from former Bad Boy artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase, along with Nas, Snoop Dogg and others.

In new crime book Bad Boy For Life by Rolling Stone reporter Cheyenne Roundtree, it was suggested that Combs has been acting as a stand-in or proxy for his father until his potential 2028 release. The rapper wrote an emotional letter to a judge ahead of his father’s sentencing last October and has repeatedly said “Free Diddy” in media appearances. Diddy has seven other children, one who’s adopted, among several women.

Related Stories

Christian Comb poses at a BMI event, wearing a patterned jacket, leather pants, and jewelry, including a watch and chain.
Pop Culture

Diddy's Son Christian Combs Links Up With DDG on Stream, Says 'Free Diddy'

DDG appeared caught off guard after King Combs delivered the message during his livestream.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Keke Palmer, Justin and Christian Combs
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday With Justin and Christian Combs

In the caption, she wrote that she knew the people she'd posted for most of her life.

Trey Alston44 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: King Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves after Combs' sentencing at Manhattan Federal Court on October 03, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Police Rush to Christian Combs' Los Angeles Home After Attempted Burglary

Los Angeles police responded to the scene in Porter Ranch, where Combs lives with his girlfriend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams199 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureKelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'
2
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
3
MusicJay-Z Addresses Kanye West's Chris Martin Betrayal Comments: 'We Don't Own People'
4
Pop CultureElizabeth Hurley on Her 'Unlikely Pairing' With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We're Actually Like Twins'
5
Music50 Cent Shuts Down Any Chance of Peace With Diddy: 'No, Not With Him'
6
BetsJa’Marr Chase Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Bengals WR Return?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App