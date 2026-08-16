Cristiano Ronaldo Says Upcoming Season Is ‘Probably’ His Last in Professional Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is putting a timeline on the end of his career, and it's closer than many expected.

The 41-year-old told Vogue that the 2026-27 season is "probably" his final year as a professional footballer, in a Vogue interview published on Aug. 16.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo continued, explaining that he has "my future all mapped out" but acknowledged that stepping away from the sport that has defined his life for more than two decades will carry an emotional weight. "Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said.

Ronaldo is currently under contract with Al Nassr through June 2027 and entering his fourth season in the Saudi Pro League.