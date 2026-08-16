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Cristiano Ronaldo Says Upcoming Season Is ‘Probably’ His Last in Professional Football

The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward opened up about retirement plans, life after football, and a 25-year career in a Vogue interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Abdullah Ahmed / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is putting a timeline on the end of his career, and it's closer than many expected.

The 41-year-old told Vogue that the 2026-27 season is "probably" his final year as a professional footballer, in a Vogue interview published on Aug. 16.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo continued, explaining that he has "my future all mapped out" but acknowledged that stepping away from the sport that has defined his life for more than two decades will carry an emotional weight. "Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he said.

Ronaldo is currently under contract with Al Nassr through June 2027 and entering his fourth season in the Saudi Pro League.

He carries 976 career goals across club and country into this final stretch, leaving him 24 from the symbolic 1,000 mark. His club career ran from Sporting CP to Manchester United in 2003, then Real Madrid, Juventus, a second stint at Old Trafford, and finally Al Nassr from January 2023. At Real Madrid alone, he scored a club-record 450 goals in 438 appearances over nine seasons. He’s also a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

On the international stage, Ronaldo holds the all-time record for men's international goals with 146 across 233 caps for Portugal. At the 2026 World Cup in July, he scored three times before Portugal fell to eventual champions Spain 1-0 in the Round of 16, and confirmed the tournament would be his last. "It's about enjoying it as much as possible. This will be my last World Cup," he said at the time. He and Lionel Messi became the only men in history to appear at six World Cups during that tournament.

The retirement of Ronaldo's longtime rival adds a poignant footnote to the moment. Messi, 39, cast doubt over his own playing recently, following the death of his father, Jorge.

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