The Next 'Paranormal Activity' Returns to the Home Where Series Started

James Wan is sending the next Paranormal Activity movie back to where the series started.

Speaking at Blumhouse's BlumFest panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 9, Wan confirmed that the eighth film in the franchise unfolds inside the same house as the 2007 original. The untitled installment arrives in theaters May 21, 2027.

Ian Tuason writes and directs. Wan produces alongside Jason Blum and franchise originator Oren Peli, with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Peli's Solana Films behind the project and Paramount co-financing and distributing.

Chase Yi, Sonia Mena, and Maya da Costa are set to star in the film.

Wan has previously spoken about his love for the original.