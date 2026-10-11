The Next 'Paranormal Activity' Returns to the Home Where Series Started

Key Takeaways
- James Wan confirmed that the eighth Paranormal Activity film returns to the house from Oren Peli’s 2007 original.
- Ian Tuason writes and directs the untitled movie, which stars Chase Yi, Sonia Mena, and Maya da Costa and opens in theaters May 21, 2027.
- Wan, Jason Blum, and Peli produce the Paramount release, following a franchise whose first seven films earned roughly $900 million worldwide.
James Wan is sending the next Paranormal Activity movie back to where the series started.
Speaking at Blumhouse's BlumFest panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 9, Wan confirmed that the eighth film in the franchise unfolds inside the same house as the 2007 original. The untitled installment arrives in theaters May 21, 2027.
Ian Tuason writes and directs. Wan produces alongside Jason Blum and franchise originator Oren Peli, with Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Peli's Solana Films behind the project and Paramount co-financing and distributing.
Chase Yi, Sonia Mena, and Maya da Costa are set to star in the film.
Wan has previously spoken about his love for the original.
"I've been a huge admirer of Paranormal Activity since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying," Wan said when his involvement was announced. "I'm looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found-footage franchise."
The project came together quickly. Paramount set it up in December 2025 with Tuason attached, cast Yi and Mena in June and da Costa in July, then shot in Toronto from July 13 to Aug. 26 under the working title Bavarian.
Peli made the original in his own home for roughly $15,000, plus about $200,000 in post-production, and it went on to gross around $194 million worldwide. The first seven films have pulled in some $900 million combined.