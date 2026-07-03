James Granados
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Players at the 2026 World Cup (Updated)
How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?
The Best Movies of 2026 (So Far)
From ‘The Drama’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Obsession,’ these are the best movies of 2026 (so far)
The Best Anime of 2026 (So Far)
From ‘One Piece’ and ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ to ‘Steel Ball Run’ and ‘Frieren,’ these are the best anime of 2026 (so far)
The 15 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Summer 2026: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and More
From ‘Supergirl’ and the final 'Jackass' to ‘Resident Evil,’ summer 2026 has a host of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at the movies everyone will be talking about this summer.
Victor Wembanyama Was Already Living an Anime Story. ‘Attack on Wemby’ Turned It Into One
This is what happens when you combine San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama taking on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals with the hit anime series 'Attack on Titan.'