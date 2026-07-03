James Granados

Joined May 2026 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi

The 20 Best Players at the 2026 World Cup (Updated)

How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?

James Granados17 days ago
Best Movies of 2026 (So Far): The Drama Project Hail Mary Obsession

The Best Movies of 2026 (So Far)

From ‘The Drama’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Obsession,’ these are the best movies of 2026 (so far)

James Granados25 days ago
Best Anime 2026

The Best Anime of 2026 (So Far)

From ‘One Piece’ and ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ to ‘Steel Ball Run’ and ‘Frieren,’ these are the best anime of 2026 (so far)

James Granados30 days ago
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 2026

The 15 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Summer 2026: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and More

From ‘Supergirl’ and the final 'Jackass' to ‘Resident Evil,’ summer 2026 has a host of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at the movies everyone will be talking about this summer.

James Granados32 days ago
Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the New York Knicks during Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 8, 2026 at Madison in New York, New York.

Victor Wembanyama Was Already Living an Anime Story. ‘Attack on Wemby’ Turned It Into One

This is what happens when you combine San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama taking on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals with the hit anime series 'Attack on Titan.'

James Granados34 days ago
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