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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Music

Young Thug Announces The New Generation Tour With NAV and YSL Signees

The 23-date North American and European run kicks off Sept. 1 in Rogers, Arkansas, and marks Thugger's first headlining tour since 2019.

Mark Elibert11 days ago
Young Thug and Gunna, wearing sunglasses and winter clothing indoors, standing side by side.
Music

Fans Speculate Young Thug Responded to Gunna’s Reflective Message: ‘Acting Like He the Victim’

Thug shared an apparent response to a recent post from Gunna in which he reflected on what he's been through.

Joe Price221 days ago
YSL Woody aka Lil Woody, real name Kenneth Copeland, in a photo shared on his Instagram.
Music

YSL Woody Hospitalized After Sustaining Serious Injuries in Alleged Motorcycle Accident

The YSL RICO trial witness, real name Kenneth Copeland, was seen bloodied in a hospital bed.

Joe Price327 days ago
YSL RICO trial defendant Shannon 'Jackson' Stillwell and criminal defense attorney Kayla Bumpus in a maternity photoshoot.
Music

YSL RICO Trial Attorney and Defendant Expecting Baby Together: ‘True Atlanta Love Story’

Bumpus represented several clients connected to the sweeping YSL RICO indictment that put Young Thug and others in jail.

Joe Price330 days ago
Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps.
Music

Young Thug Tells Unnamed 'Rat Representer' to 'Shut Up'

It's unclear who Thugger is referring to in his vague tweet, but he's clearly unhappy with someone.

Joe Price345 days ago
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Young Thug and Gunna
Music

Young Thug Responds to Gunna Covering YSL Tattoo: 'He Said It Must End'

Thug seemingly addressed Gunna in his new Future-featuring song, "Money on Money."

tara mahadevan432 days ago
Gunna and Young Thug take photo together.
Music

Young Thug Requests Probation Exemption for Gunna So They Can Make Music Together

The rapper's attorney requested an exemption for Gunna because they are "contractually obligated" and "frequently perform music together."

Jose Martinez632 days ago
Rapper Young Thug performs at halftime during a Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks game.
Music

Young Thug YSL RICO Trial Co-Defendant Accepts Surprise Plea Deal

29-year-old Quamarvious Nichols pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO act.

Joe Price634 days ago
Lil Woody in court.
Music

YSL Trial: Lil Woody Designated Hostile Witness After Saying Detective's Brain Was the Size of a Squirrel's

The Young Thug associate made disparaging remarks about Detective Thorpe in a recent court appearance.

Joe Price712 days ago
Young Thug wearing a blue and white checkered sweater, a white shirt, and a black tie, with a pendant featuring a photo
Music

Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial on Hold Until Decision Is Made About Recusing Judge

In mid-June, Thugger's attorney Brian Steel filed a motion to remove the presiding judge.

tara mahadevan754 days ago
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Gunna sits on a wicker chair on a porch, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants with white star patches. A drink is on the table beside him
Music

Gunna Confirms He’s 'Still Signed' to Young Thug’s YSL Records: 'No Paperwork Has Been Changed'

Gunna's last album, 'One of Wun,' was released through YSL and 300.

Trace William Cowen759 days ago
A man sits in a courtroom on a witness stand, wearing a white shirt. A monitor beside him shows a virtual meeting with multiple participants
Music

Young Thug Associate Lil Woody Testifies He Was ‘Making Up Stories’ in Police Interviews

During a recent court appearance, the star witness in the YSL RICO trial grew increasingly frustrated with the prosecution.

Joe Price771 days ago
Person wearing a headscarf and stylized clothing, with a visible tattoo on the arm
Music

Gunna Launches 'One of Wun' Album f/ Offset, Roddy Ricch, and Normani

Gunna's fifth studio album comes just under a year after the rollout of 'a Gift &amp; a Curse.'

Trace William Cowen807 days ago
Music

Young Thug RICO Trial Sees Sheriff's Deputy Intervene as Attorneys Quarrel

Tensions were high on day 42 of Georgia's longest-running criminal trial.

Joshua Espinoza863 days ago
Person in green backdrop wearing layered outfit & sunglasses, flanked by shoe design sketches
Style

YSL Artist Strick Expands Into Footwear With Conzuri Collaboration

Strick is currently fresh off the rollout of his Young Thug and James Blake-featuring "Kisses Make Sure" track.

Trace William Cowen876 days ago
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Young Thug at a Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets NBA game in 2021.
Music

Young Thug Accused Of 2013 Shooting In 911 Call Played During YSL RICO Trial

An unidentified woman named Thug as the alleged shooter in a 2013 incident.

Joe Price886 days ago
Music

YSL Defense Attorney Arrested on Gang Charges

Nicole Fegan represented Tenquarius Mender in the YSL Rico trial.

Joe Price890 days ago
Music

Young Thug's Trial Lawyer References Serena Williams Crip Walking at Wimbledon

Thug's lawyer brought up celebrities doing gang signs to show they were also part of hip-hop culture, not gang culture.

Joe Price926 days ago

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