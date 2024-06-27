Gunna Confirms He’s 'Still Signed' to Young Thug’s YSL Records: 'No Paperwork Has Been Changed'

Thug is currently in the middle of the lengthy and complications-riddled (not to mention consistently criticized) YSL RICO trial. Both Thug and Gunna were among those charged in a Fulton County RICO indictment in 2022, with their arrests coming shortly after. In December of that year, Gunna was released after entering an Alford plea.

In a subsequent statement shared with Complex, Gunna noted that he had not "made any statements," "been interviewed," "cooperated," or "agreed to testify" in the case following his plea. In short, as Gunna himself explained, an Alford plea meant only that he pleaded guilty to the single charge against him while simultaneously maintaining his innocence.

For posterity’s sake, here’s the full statement Gunna shared at the time:

When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a “gang”; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations. My focus of YSL was entertainment - rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and “glorified” urban life in the Black community. While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way. I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction.

Confusion has persisted among some fans, even some artists, ever since. In short, some have repeatedly used the concept of taking a plea deal and full-fledged, actual snitching interchangeably, which is neither fair nor accurate. Though Alford pleas aren’t exactly common, there is precedent, most famously in the case of the West Memphis Three.

Not long after Gunna’s RapCaviar clip started making the rounds, a tweet shared to Young Thug’s official Twitter account, reading "whateva wham say goes," has been argued by some fans to be a reference to Lil Baby’s past comments related to Gunna.