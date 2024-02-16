YSL Defense Attorney Arrested on Gang Charges

Defense attorney Nicole Fegan, who represented defendant Tenquarius Mender in the YSL Rico gang trial, has been arrested on gang-related charges.

Per WSB-TV2, Fegan was taken into custody by Atlanta police on Friday, Feb. 16 following allegations she contacted a suspect in the Sept. 27, 2022 shooting of two men.

"Investigators received information that Nicole Fegan contacted a suspect in the shooting, advising him of active warrants for his arrest," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement. "Fegan provided information she had learned during a preliminary hearing related to the shooting and advised the suspect to dispose of his phone as police were going to arrest him. Investigators confirmed Fegan was not representing the suspect she called."

Fegan has been taken to Fulton County jail on charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence. One of the two men shot in the incident in 2022 died of his injuries.