YSL Artist Strick Expands Into Footwear With Conzuri Collaboration

Strick is currently fresh off the rollout of his Young Thug and James Blake-featuring "Kisses Make Sure" track.

Mar 01, 2024
Person in green backdrop wearing layered outfit & sunglasses, flanked by shoe design sketches
Image via Conzuri
Person in green backdrop wearing layered outfit &amp; sunglasses, flanked by shoe design sketches
Image via Conzuri

Young Stoner Life Records signee Strick is expanding his creative palette.

In February, Strick rolled out his PFZ1 collaborative collection with Conzuri, which fans will note debuted during Milan Fashion Week. Featured on the sneaker is a removable puffer attachment that drives its oversized, dramatic silhouette.

Get a closer look below, then hit the site for purchase info.

Also in February, Strick released his latest track "Kisses Make Sure," featuring Young Thug and James Blake. Listen here and/or below.

View this video on YouTube
Young Stoner Life RecordsStrickFootwearCollaborationsCollaborationYSL

Latest in Style