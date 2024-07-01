Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial on Hold Until Decision Is Made About Recusing Judge

Steel's motion alleged, "The court has joined the prosecutors' team and is biased against Mr. Williams and favorable to the prosecutors as objectively demonstrated on June 10, 2024, as well as throughout the pendency of this case."

On June 17, news surfaced that Thug and Steel filed the motion after arguing that Judge Glanville may have secretly met with co-defendant Kenneth “YSL Woody” Copeland by himself. Glanville didn’t deny that the meeting happened. A day later, Judge Glanville denied Young Thug and Steel’s motion.

Earlier, on June 10, Steel was detained after he declined to share how he found out about the meeting. He was held in contempt and originally sentenced to 20 days in Fulton County Jail; however, on June 12, he was granted bond in an emergency motion and did not have to report to jail. He’s currently appealing his contempt of court charge.

Young Thug and Brian Steel have also reportedly called for a mistrial. The YSL RICO case has become Georgia's longest criminal trial ever.