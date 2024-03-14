Young Thug RICO Trial Sees Sheriff's Deputy Intervene as Attorneys Quarrel

Judge Ural Glanville wasn’t having it.

On day 42 of the YSL/Young Thug RICO trial, the presiding judge reprimanded the prosecution and defense for their heated in-court behavior. Footage of the moment, which crime reporter Meghann Cuniff shared via X on Thursday, showed Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love and defense Doug Weinstein raising their voices and talking over each other as they argued about witness testimony. The tensions became so high that a sheriff’s deputy felt compelled to step in and intervene.

“Hey, hey, hey,” the officer could be heard saying in the clip. “Ms. Love, both of y’all keep talking at the same time.”

Love was quick to point out that she was addressing the court before Weinstein tried cutting her off.

“Both of y’all just need to take it down a notch,” Judge Glanville said.

“And so, your honor, if I may finish because I was the one speaking before Mr. Weinstein interrupted,” Love said.