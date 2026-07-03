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Music

Here's the Release Date for MF DOOM Biography 'The Chronicles of DOOM'

Written by S.H. Fernando, 'The Chronicles of DOOM' follows the life of MF DOOM, who died in 2020.

Jaelani Turner-Williams832 days ago
KnXwledge attends The "VICELAND" Comic-Con Party Bus in 2016
Music

Knxwledge Says His Meek Mill Remix Series Is Over Because of Copyright Issues

As Knxwledge announced on Twitter Sunday, his time remixing Meek—after six volumes of the popular series which began in 2017—has come to an end.

Brenton Blanchet1649 days ago
Doom performs on stage at The Forum
Music

Stones Throw Founder Says MF DOOM’s 'Madvillainy' Sequel Was ‘85 Percent Done’ 

Stones Throw's Peanut Butter Wolf revealed that the sequel to MF DOOM and Madlib's classic project, 'Madvillainy,' could be released to fans in the near future.

Xavier Hamilton2013 days ago
KNXWLEDGE
Music

Knxwledge Returns With New Album '1988'

Prolific producer Knxwledge is back with another smooth release via Stones Throw Records. 

Joe Price2302 days ago

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