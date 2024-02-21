Young Thug Accused Of 2013 Shooting In 911 Call Played During YSL RICO Trial

In a 911 call played in court during the ongoing YSL RICO trial, Young Thug was named as the alleged gunman in a shooting that took place in September 2013.
On Tuesday, February 20, an audio recording of the call, made on September 11, 2013, was played by prosecutors in court. The unidentified woman who made the call said that some people came to her home to tell her that a mutual friend had been shot by someone identified as "Young Thug," although she clarified she wasn't aware of who that might be.
"They came to my house and told me that the guy who shot somebody's name was Young Thug, whoever that's supposed to be," she said in the call. The woman also noted that she did not see the alleged shooter in the incident.
The news comes just days after defense attorney Nicole Fegan, who represented defendant Tenquarius Mender, was arrested on gang-related charges. She was taken into custody by Atlanta police on Friday, Feb. 16 over allegations she contacted a suspect in the Sept. 27, 2022 shooting of two men, one of whom died from his injuries.
Fegan was charged with participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence. Shortly after her arrest, people on social media shared their reactions to Fegan's wild Instagram page, which included photos of her posing with firearms, cash, and quotes from Big L.
Thug's lengthy trial has been making headlines almost every week, with interruptions coming in the form of further arrests, issues with the jury, and even a hacker who got into the trial's livestream to yell "free Thug" and "mistrial."