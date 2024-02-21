Young Thug Accused Of 2013 Shooting In 911 Call Played During YSL RICO Trial

In a 911 call played in court during the ongoing YSL RICO trial, Young Thug was named as the alleged gunman in a shooting that took place in September 2013.

On Tuesday, February 20, an audio recording of the call, made on September 11, 2013, was played by prosecutors in court. The unidentified woman who made the call said that some people came to her home to tell her that a mutual friend had been shot by someone identified as "Young Thug," although she clarified she wasn't aware of who that might be.

"They came to my house and told me that the guy who shot somebody's name was Young Thug, whoever that's supposed to be," she said in the call. The woman also noted that she did not see the alleged shooter in the incident.