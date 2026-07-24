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From Drake's $1.9 million Homer necklace to Gunna's $100,000 diamond "P" tooth, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from March 2022.Mike DeStefano
Young Dolph was a Memphis star who never turned his back on his people. We remember the life and career of an independent artist who operated on his own terms.Harold Bingo
Music
Gucci Mane, Drake, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Mourn Tragic Loss of Young Dolph
Artists, friends, and others in the music industry are mourning the death of Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in Memphis at age 36 on Wednesday afternoon.Jordan Rose
Soulja Boy, who is no stranger to beefing with other rappers, has said that he doesn’t believe Young Dolph’s claim that he brings in $100,000 per every show.Joe Price