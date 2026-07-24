Young Dolph

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Young Dolph wearing a brown hoodie and a silver chain with "PRE" pendant, with a cap worn backwards.
Music

Plea Deal Reached for Admitted Gunman in Young Dolph Murder Case

The final remaining defendant tied to Young Dolph’s murder is set to enter a plea, bringing the years-long case closer to a conclusion.

Mark Elibert162 days ago
21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Flips R. Kelly’s "I Wish," Pays Tribute to Young Dolph, Takeoff, and More

21 dropped off his new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?' on Friday.

tara mahadevan226 days ago
(L-R) Key Glock and Young Dolph.
Music

Key Glock Seemingly Reacts to Young Dolph Verdict: 'My City Failed'

"But what's new?" Glock wrote before apparently taking down the post.

Kris Seavers338 days ago
Young Dolph wearing a brown hoodie, a cap, and a chain necklace with "PRE" on it, standing on stage.
Music

Young Dolph Murder: Jury Finds Man Accused of Plot to Kill Rapper Not Guilty on All Charges

Govan was accused of plotting Young Dolph's 2021 fatal shooting.

Joshua Espinoza339 days ago
Young Dolph
Music

Man Accused of Cookie Shop Hit Against Young Dolph Awaits Verdict

Hernandez Govan is accused of setting up the murder of Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery.

Jessica Mcbride340 days ago
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Young Dolph wearing a white t-shirt, red cap, and a large chain necklace on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Young Dolph's Killer Gets Additional 35 Years in Prison

Justin Johnson has already received a life sentence.

Trey Alston631 days ago
Young Dolph performing
Music

Young Dolph Murder Verdict: Justin Johnson Found Guilty of Killing Rapper

Justin Johnson received a life sentence for the 2021 fatal shooting of Young Dolph.

Joshua Espinoza667 days ago
Young Dolph
Music

Young Dolph Trial: Man Says He Received Only $800 of Promised $40,000 to Kill Rapper

Cornelius Smith also testified the shooting occurred on his daughter's birthday.

Jose Martinez670 days ago
Young Dolph attends 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park
Music

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Prosecutors Allege Yo Gotti’s Brother, Big Jook, Ordered $100,000 Hit on Rapper

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook was shot and killed in Memphis earlier this year.

Joe Price671 days ago
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Three male rappers side by side; from left: in a white brimmed hat and mesh top, in a black cap with chain, in a red cap and varsity jacket
Music

'Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry' Opens With Chains From Biggie, Young Dolph, Nas, and More

The installation will be running from May 9 to January 5, 2025.

Mark Elibert807 days ago
Music

Young Dolph’s Fiancée Is Disappointed in Pace of Murder Prosecution 2 Years Later

The late Memphis rapper was fatally shot 22 times on Nov. 17, 2021.

tara mahadevan981 days ago
Music

Judge in Young Dolph Murder Case Removes Himself Based on Appeals Court Order

A judge removed himself from the Young Dolph murder case Friday after he was ordered to do so by a Tennessee appeals court, which questioned whether he could be impartial to a man charged with killing the rapper two years ago.

Associated Press1000 days ago
Music

Person of Interest in Young Dolph Murder Fatally Shot in Memphis

The man who was shot and killed, Joshua Taylor, was named as a person of interest in Young Dolph's case last February.

tara mahadevan1137 days ago
Music

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Reportedly Caught With Drugs in Jail

Authorities did not provide details on the contraband or when the suspect was busted.

Joshua Espinoza1151 days ago
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A man places flowers at the memorial for Young Dolph outside of Makeda's Cookies bakery
Music

Bond Set for Man Accused of Arranging Young Dolph's Fatal Shooting

Bond conditions have been set for Hernandez Govan, the man accused of arranging the murder of Young Dolph in Memphis, Tennessee in November 2021.

Joe Price1172 days ago
Rapper Young Dolph attends 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park
Music

Young Dolph to Be Honored With Touring Pop-Up Museum

Late Paper Route Empire rapper Young Dolph will be the subject of a touring pop-up museum, which will hit up major cities across the United States.

Joe Price1312 days ago
Young Dolph 'Paper Route Frank'
Music

Stream Young Dolph's New Posthumous Album 'Paper Route Frank'

More than a year after Young Dolph's tragic death, the Memphis rapper's estate on Friday released his first posthumous album 'Paper Route Frank.'

Brad Callas1318 days ago

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