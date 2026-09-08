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Donald Trump Fraud Verdict: $364 Million Penalty in New York Civil Case
A New York judge ruled Friday against Donald Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president's wealth.
Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundreds of Popular Food Brands
Intricate, invisible webs link some of the world's largest food companies and most popular brands to jobs performed by U.S. prisoners nationwide, according to a sweeping two-year AP investigation into prison labor that tied hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of agricultural products to goods sold on the open market.
Feds Charge eBay Over Employees Who Sent Live Spiders and Cockroaches to Couple; Company to Pay $3M
Online retailer eBay Inc. will pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court papers filed Thursday.
17-Year-Old Kills Sixth Grader, Wounds Five Others in Iowa School Shooting, Police Say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school before classes resumed on the first day after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.
Alabama Woman With Rare Double Uterus Gives Birth to Two Children
An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-Winning Film 'Parasite' Dies
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" has died, South Korea's emergency office said.
Drought-Prone California OKs New Rules for Turning Wastewater Directly Into Drinking Water
California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.
Judge Orders Release of Over 150 Names of People Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Documents
A federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.
Jury Awards $148 Million in Damages to Georgia Election Workers Over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 Vote Lies
A jury awarded $148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
Vegas Shooter Who Killed 3 Was a Professor Who Recently Applied for a Job at UNLV, AP Source Says
The gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.
Montana's First-in-the-Nation Ban on TikTok Blocked by Judge Who Says It's Unconstitutional
The ruling delivered a temporary win for the social media company that has argued Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature went "completely overboard" in trying to regulate the app.
House Expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's Just the Sixth Expulsion in the Chamber's History
The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.
Sandy Hook Families Offer to Settle Alex Jones' $1.5 Billion Legal Debt for a Minimum of $85 Million
Sandy Hook families who won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax have offered to settle that debt for only pennies on the dollar — at least $85 million over 10 years.
3 Men of Palestinian Descent Attending Holiday Gathering Shot, Injured Near University of Vermont
Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured — one seriously — near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday.
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin, Convicted in George Floyd's Killing, Stabbed in Prison
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Accused of 1993 Sexual Assault in Legal Filing
The summons was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a special New York law that has cleared the way for a wave of lawsuits against famous men accused of sexual misconduct.
Ohio Votes to Legalize Marijuana for Adult Recreational Use, Becoming 24th State to Do So
Ohio voters approved a measure legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, defying Republican legislative leaders who had failed to pass the proposed law.
2nd Police Officer Acquitted in Death of Elijah McClain, Who Was Put in Neck Hold, Given Ketamine
A second Denver-area police officer was acquitted Monday in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold and injected with ketamine after being stopped by police as he walked home from a convenience store.