Young Dolph’s Fiancée Is Disappointed in Pace of Murder Prosecution 2 Years Later

Young Dolph’s fiancée, Mia Jaye, is not happy with the pace of the late rapper’s murder prosecution.

Two years after Dolph’s death, Jaye has aired her grievances, telling Rolling Stone she feels like she’s been “taken for granted” by police. She explained that she hasn’t publicly commented on the case since Dolph was fatally shot 22 times on Nov. 17, 2021.

“I’m fed up. It’s been two years’ worth of conspiracies. Two years’ worth of unknowing. Two years’ worth of people not properly communicating to you,” she told the publication. “I didn’t know if garnering more attention would hurt or help, and I wanted to help. I feel like I tried that, and I don’t feel like it was helping. I feel like we weren’t being taken seriously.”

She recently found herself at her wit’s end when she discovered that the judge overseeing Dolph’s case had to recuse himself in late September. According to court docs, Judge Lee V. Coffee appeared to be impartial when, last year, he rescinded phone and jail visitation privileges to one of the alleged shooters, Justin Johnson.

Coffee attempted to justify his actions by saying Johnson used a jail phone to record a rap song, which he dropped in November 2022—and Johnson wasn’t penalized.

Jaye learned of his recusal through the media and not through prosecutors.

“All I’m asking for is that they regard the family to the point where we at least get information first, before anyone else does,” Jaye said. “If I continue to be silent, it might get to the place where all of my grievances will have to be acknowledged in an appeal process. That can’t happen.”

She also didn’t understand why the alleged leader in the murder plot, Hernandez Govan, was given a $90,000 bond setback, saying she was “uncomfortable with that amount,” and there “wasn’t much of a discussion” as to why they landed on that number. In May, Hernandez was released from jail and placed on house arrest.

She doesn’t want Coffee’s recusal to cause a setback in the trial, which has a start date of March 11, 2024. The new judge is set to oversee the first big hearing in the case on Dec. 1.

Jaye is hoping that the trial brings some solace. “I definitely want to know why, because there’s no justifiable reason for me,” she said of Dolph’s murder. “I want to know why they wanted to take him from us and end his life. ... I want them to say why they did what they did, each and every one of them.

“From there, I literally want them to have to live, so their conscience can really wreak havoc. … The day [the perpetrators] are brought into the courthouse and sentenced, I would ask them, ‘Was it worth it? You ruined your life. You impacted your family. You impacted my family. You’ve taken his life. He wasn’t deserving of that. Do you feel you’re proud of yourself?’”