Young Buck Still Wants a Taylor Swift Collab: 'I Think We Owe Nashville Something Like That'

It isn't the first time Young Buck has expressed his desire to join forces with 34-year-old Swift for a collaboration.

Back in 2015, Young Buck spoke with Complex about teaming with Taylor after the pop star rapped a part of Buck's chorus from "Shorty Wanna Ride" during her acceptance speech at the Shorty Awards.

“It would be magic,” Buck said. “I would want to do a record with Taylor that would be basically a party record. I would want to have fun with Taylor. Wild out. She likes to kick it. I like to kick it. So it would just be a record where it would come on and the whole world would just party one time. Soon as you hear it, you just drop everything and you just start partying right then and there.”

See Buck's full Ed Clay Show episode below.