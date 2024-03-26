Young Buck Is Open to Reuniting With 50 Cent and G-Unit for a Tour

Despite the ups and downs, Buck expressed gratitude for his time with 50 Cent and G-Unit, acknowledging the "opportunity" 50 gave him to share his music with the world. He also acknowledged the strained state of his relationship with 50, revealing that they haven't communicated in years.

Things have been said and done on both sides, and 50's antics on social media have made their issues even more complex. But Buck is still open to some type of reunion with his former groupmates.

"Could I come back to G-Unit and tour or get money together? Yeah, I'm open for that," Buck said at around the 37:00 mark. "In regards to me signing to the label and stuff like that? I think that's a little bit farfetched right now. I'm focused on Cashville Records."

Young Buck's journey with G-Unit Records began in 2003, when he joined the group and made several appearances on their debut album, Beg For Mercy. He then ventured into his solo career, releasing his label debut, Straight Outta Cashville, which made a notable debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Things went awry in 2008 when 50 kicked him out of the group for making off-the-hand comments but retracted them in private. The feud intensified when Buck released a diss track aimed at his former groupmates, and 50 retaliated by releasing a phone conversation in which Buck was emotional and asked the G-Unit leader for advice.

G-Unit had a brief reunion in 2014 when they released The Beauty of Independence and The Beast Is G Unit in 2015 with the addition of Kidd Kidd as a new member.

In January of this year, 50 issued an apology to anyone he's offended in the past with an Instagram post that read, "Hey if I have offended you in anyway, I like to apologize. GLG GreenLightGang we can get more done together, why we work against each other."

50's post came after Buck did an interview where he called him out over their drama and his contract with G-Unit, which he said was one of the reasons behind his financial issues.

"I don't know what I did to dude to make him actually wanna see me not feed my children and stuff like that," Buck said on the podcast. "50's his own person and stuff like that but I wouldn't ever wish death or wanna not see him be able to feed his family."

Later, he added, "It's just like, you're rich, my man. You're still doing your thing. I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me? We were once brothers."