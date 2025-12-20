Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss, Saying Joe's Beatdown Story Is a Lie

Young Buck has released a diss song aimed at Fat Joe following the latter’s claim that his crew beat the Tennessee rapper up long ago.
Buck first teased that he was dropping an official response to Joe on Instagram before releasing a full diss track set to G Herbo’s “Went Legit.”
On the two-minute track, Buck first attacked Joe and Jadakiss for being podcasters at all. “These rappers need to stop teaming up on these podcasts and making these lil skits,” rapped Buck.
Later on in the track, Buck denied that anyone ever attacked him. “No hands was put on anybody, even though I attempted/I don’t know if this is you Fat Joe, or the Ozempic.”
Check out Buck’s diss below.
Buck’s response came after Joe claimed on the Joe and Jada podcast that his crew of “ugly ones” beat up Buck years ago.
“I never told nobody this story before,” began Joe, before claiming he “caught Young Buck” after a festival performance in Chicago years ago, later specifying this was “at the height of the beef” between him and Buck's then-crew G-Unit.
Joe claimed that Buck “tried to front” on him as he made his way from the stage, with the former Terror Squad leader claiming he tossed a water bottle in Buck’s direction and dared him to face him directly. Soon after that, Joe claimed Buck got the whoops put on him.
Buck initially responded with an AI-generated video on Instagram as if the fight that Joe spoke of was news to the world.
“BREAKING NEWS JUST DROPPED,” he wrote. “20 YEARS later and [Young Buck] finally out the ER from that [Fat Joe] 2-piece. STAY TUNED...As This Story Develops. This man a survivor.”
Buck followed up by continuing to mock Joe, saying that he’s expected to “make a full recovery in 4-6 more decades.”