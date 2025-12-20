Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss, Saying Joe's Beatdown Story Is a Lie

Young Buck has released a diss song aimed at Fat Joe following the latter’s claim that his crew beat the Tennessee rapper up long ago.

Buck first teased that he was dropping an official response to Joe on Instagram before releasing a full diss track set to G Herbo’s “Went Legit.”

On the two-minute track, Buck first attacked Joe and Jadakiss for being podcasters at all. “These rappers need to stop teaming up on these podcasts and making these lil skits,” rapped Buck.

Later on in the track, Buck denied that anyone ever attacked him. “No hands was put on anybody, even though I attempted/I don’t know if this is you Fat Joe, or the Ozempic.”

Check out Buck’s diss below.