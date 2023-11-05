DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

A year and a half after his death, DJ Kay Slay is being honored with the release of the ultimate posse cut in the form of "Rolling 200 Deep."

Divided into 16 tracks, "Rolling 200 Deep" spans 62 minutes and features 200 rappers, including legends like Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, AZ, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, Kid Capri, Goodie Mob, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Tony Yayo, Memphis Bleek, Twista, E-40, Papoose, Saigon, Cassidy, Joel Ortiz, Young Buck, Rah Digga, Benny the Butcher, and more.

The track marks the fourth installment in DJ Kay Slay's "Rolling Deep" series, following 2005's "Rolling 25 Deep," 2020's "Rolling 50 Deep," and 2021's "Rolling 110 Deep."