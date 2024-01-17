50 Cent Apologizes to Everyone He's Offended: 'We Can Get More Done Together, Why We Work Against Each Other'

50 Cent's apologizing today, so accept it before he changes his mind later.

While promoting Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi, the Power universe producer made an apologetic Instagram post on Tuesday, asking for solidarity from those he's offended.

"Hey if I have offended you in anyway, I like to apologize. GLG GreenLightGang we can get more done together, why we work against each other," he captioned the post with shots of himself standing against a wall.