Cheo Hodari Coker Recalls Young Buck Stabbing Incident at Infamous 2004 VIBE Awards Brawl

Cheo Hodari Coker reflected on the time Young Buck stabbed a man who assaulted Dr. Dre at the 2004 Vibe Awards.

On Thursday, Hoker hopped on X to recall the incident where a man decided to put his hands on Dr. Dre. The altercation resulted in a brawl breaking out and Young Buck stabbing the man with a knife.

According to Coker, he was writing the script for the awards show that year and bumped into Suge Knight while having dinner at a restaurant. Nothing came of it, but when he told his team about the interaction the next day, people worried he would ruin the show.

“Whole room erupts! ‘That's nonsense. You're being overly dramatic. Did he say anything?’,” Coker tweeted. “He didn't say shit. But this is LA. I've lived here for ten years. I know the politics. Him, going to the movies, no security. Everyone's gonna at the awards. If you know LA...he's coming..."

He added, “The director sighed. I got a few dirty looks. ‘It's nothing to worry about. It's not going to be a problem. LAPD will be there. We have security. It's fine. And if that's it...’ Meeting ends....”