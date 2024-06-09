Cheo Hodari Coker Recalls Young Buck Stabbing Incident at Infamous 2004 VIBE Awards Brawl

Cheo Hodari Coker reflected on the time Young Buck stabbed a man who assaulted Dr. Dre at the 2004 Vibe Awards.
On Thursday, Hoker hopped on X to recall the incident where a man decided to put his hands on Dr. Dre. The altercation resulted in a brawl breaking out and Young Buck stabbing the man with a knife.
According to Coker, he was writing the script for the awards show that year and bumped into Suge Knight while having dinner at a restaurant. Nothing came of it, but when he told his team about the interaction the next day, people worried he would ruin the show.
“Whole room erupts! ‘That's nonsense. You're being overly dramatic. Did he say anything?’,” Coker tweeted. “He didn't say shit. But this is LA. I've lived here for ten years. I know the politics. Him, going to the movies, no security. Everyone's gonna at the awards. If you know LA...he's coming..."
He added, “The director sighed. I got a few dirty looks. ‘It's nothing to worry about. It's not going to be a problem. LAPD will be there. We have security. It's fine. And if that's it...’ Meeting ends....”
Coker explained on the day of the show that people were anxious upon Suge’s arrival, given his history with Dr. Dre, who was receiving a special tribute segment during the show. With the friction between these two in mind, Coker said he advised Dre to be kept in the back before the tribute commenced and be escorted out afterward.
“Gave my two cents. ‘I'm no expert.. but keep Dr Dre backstage. Bring him out for the award. And right after, run a gauntlet straight to his car...like the President. Escort him out.’....,” Coker tweeted before explaining that the director of the show wanted Dre with the audience to get specific press shots, which would soon prove a terrible idea.
Coker then explained that the awards show was going smoothly up until Quincy Jones came on stage to introduce Dre during the tribute. Jones went off-script which allowed the man, Jimmy James Johnson, enough time to attack Dre and for Buck to retaliate.
“Place went crazy,” Coker continued. “Brawl broke out. Young Buck came at him with a knife from his table and stabbed him...and in the back of the room....Suge laughed his ass off...was he responsible? (The question mark is genuine)...”
He added, “All I know is they couldn't cut the live feed....so the director got his shot and the reactions...but not the ones he wanted, AND made NATIONAL news that night....as well as the 11 O'Clock news....”
According to reports at the time, Johnson approached Dre and asked for an autograph. After being turned down, Johnson punched Dre in the head and tried to escape to the nearest exit. The brawl broke out with police officers trying to break it up and Buck managed to stab Johnson in the chest.
The Santa Monica Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Buck after video footage showed him taking part in the brawl. During preliminary hearings, a judge decided there was enough evidence to pursue a jury trial; however, Buck struck a deal where he didn’t have to go to court.