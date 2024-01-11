Young Buck on 50 Cent’s Continued Efforts to 'Discredit' Him: 'You Trying to Ja Rule Me Too?'

Young Buck says he wonders if 50 Cent is “trying to Ja Rule me," arguing that he doesn't know what he's done to the Power producer to make him want to be so "aggressive" after all these years.

Buck recently joined Steve-O on the Jackass star's Wild Ride podcast, resulting in a 78-minute interview during which his lingering issues with 50 were discussed at length.

Around 39 minutes into the chat, Buck reflects on his contract with 50’s G-Unit having “become a part” of his initial bankruptcy, a facet of his and 50’s relationship that he says is still causing trouble for him to this day. In fact, Buck told Steve-O he was late for their scheduled podcast interview because he’s in the process of having his second bankruptcy discharged. However, according to Buck, he had again been hit with a $250,000 debt claim connected with 50.