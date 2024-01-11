Young Buck on 50 Cent’s Continued Efforts to 'Discredit' Him: 'You Trying to Ja Rule Me Too?'

Young Buck says he wonders if 50 Cent is “trying to Ja Rule me," arguing that he doesn't know what he's done to the Power producer to make him want to be so "aggressive" after all these years.
Buck recently joined Steve-O on the Jackass star's Wild Ride podcast, resulting in a 78-minute interview during which his lingering issues with 50 were discussed at length.
Around 39 minutes into the chat, Buck reflects on his contract with 50’s G-Unit having “become a part” of his initial bankruptcy, a facet of his and 50’s relationship that he says is still causing trouble for him to this day. In fact, Buck told Steve-O he was late for their scheduled podcast interview because he’s in the process of having his second bankruptcy discharged. However, according to Buck, he had again been hit with a $250,000 debt claim connected with 50.
"I don’t know what I did to dude to make him actually wanna see me not feed my children and stuff like that," Buck said, as seen above. "50’s his own person and stuff like that but I wouldn’t ever wish death or wanna not see him be able to feed his family."
Per Buck, while he and 50 have "had our misunderstandings," his former G-Unit collaborator has gone above and beyond to "discredit" him.
"It's just like, you're rich, my man. You're still doing your thing," Buck said. "I love your TV show Power, you know what I mean? Why are you doing this to me? We were once brothers."
Buck concedes that he’s “made mistakes” in his and 50’s relationship, though nothing, from his perspective, that should warrant someone trying to “take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating.” At this point, Buck referenced 50’s well-documents issues with Ja Rule.
“Seeing how aggressive he is toward me makes me feel like, damn, is you trying to Ja Rule me too?” Buck asked.
When asked whether 50 helped him pay taxes at one point in the past, Buck pointed out that 50 has “never paid nothing that I didn’t have to pay back.” However, stepping up in that fashion was “very helpful” at that point in his career.
Elsewhere, Buck looked back on buying his mother a house when he first started to see success in the music industry. He also elaborated on how he viewed 50’s prior issues with other artists, including Ja and Fat Joe. As Buck explained, all of what he witnessed was “real life” and not “made up for the TV.”
In 2022, legal docs initially shared by AllHipHop showed that the $250,000 mentioned by Buck in the Wild Ride interview is related to a 2014 recording contract that 50 alleges was not fulfilled.
Buck's mid-2000s solo albums, Straight Outta Cashville and Buck the World, both carried the G-Unit name. But by 2008, 50 was taking to Hot 97 to tell the world that Buck was no longer part of the group. Shortly after, 50 leaked a recorded phone conversation between himself and Buck, prompting Buck to respond with his "Taped Conversation" diss.